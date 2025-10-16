"Firing people who were trying to save her": Fans divided by Pokimane's response to HasanAbi podcast episode delay due to controversy

  • home icon
By Vishnu Menon
Modified Oct 16, 2025 16:05 GMT
The internet reacts to Pokimane delaying her podcast epsiode with HasanAbi (Image via @BestfriendKick/X)
On October 13, 2025, Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" claimed that the staff on her Sweet & Sour podcast decided to take an unauthorized call to prevent an episode featuring her fellow platform member Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker from airing. This incident took place a few days after Piker allegedly shocked his dog, Kaya, using a shock collar for moving slightly off her designated platform.

Sweet & Sour started in September 2024 as a collaboration between Pokimane and OTV's LilyPichu. The episode with HasanAbi was due to air as scheduled, but after the CollarGate controversy developed, the team behind the podcast decided against uploading it, releasing an official statement, saying:

"We've been watching the recent drama unfold concerning our guest, and it's been getting intense. We had a serious talk as a crew, and we all agreed that it did not feel right uploading tomorrow's episode at this moment in time."
Pokimane reposted the statement claiming that it was issued 'without her approval.'

Now, after a recent follow-up during a livestream, she spoke on the incident, mentioning that the issue with the HasanAbi episode would be figured out with the podcast team. Additionally, she spoke on how this situation is difficult to navigate while "being considerate of everyone's feelings."

Fans reacted to her statement, and some, like @BeyondBeliefCos, tried to read in between the lines:

"By considerate she means firing people who were trying to save her -a long-handled farm tool with a flat blade used for loosening soil and removing weeds- ass from aligning with a animal abuser."

More reacted, criticizing Imane for her response:

"Did you consider Kaya? No. Such a fake person, I could describe you as translucent," said @taz_devi on X
"Why do we make these people relevant? She contributes nothing," said @biblethumpette on X

@TarantulaGraham suggested that the situation may be more complex than it seems:

"Whatever Hasan has on her must be insane, bro."

"It's a bit complicated": Pokimane speaks on her podcast episode with HasanAbi

Pokimane responded to a viewer asking about the Sweet & Sour podcast episode with Hasan, and said:

"Tomorrow we're meeting with the podcast team and we're filming, so we're gonna figure everything out tomorrow. I'm so sorry, I wish I had answers for you guys right now, but it's a bit complicated..."

She also spoke on the podcast team and how it's difficult to deal with multiple people in this situation:

"The [podcast] team is like five or six other people. A lot of people work on the [podcast] on top of Lily and I, so it's a bunch of people that I'm trying to be considerate of."

In other news, QTCinderella claimed that HasanAbi's dog collar had both a vibrate setting and a shock setting, though she asserted that only the vibration function was in use.

