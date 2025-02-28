Former FaZe Clan member Jarvis reacts as Fortnite unbans all cheaters

Former FaZe Clan member Jarvis has reacted to the news that Fortnite is unbanning all cheaters. The Battle Royale announced a change in its anti-cheat policy on February 27, 2025, which has widespread ramifications for players, particularly those who have been banned from the game in the past due to cheating.

After the policy change was released, Fortnite put out a statement on its official X account clarifying what it means for former cheaters. The statement notes that all players who received lifetime bans or have been unable to play for over a year due to a suspension would be able to matchmake again starting April 2025:

"Players who previously received a lifetime ban for cheating in Fortnite and have been banned for more than a year will be able to matchmake again when we roll out the new changes in April."

Players who cheated in tournaments can also start playing again, however, not in tournaments, but only on the public servers. The official Fortnite statement also warned cheaters that if they were caught doing anything illicit again, they would get permanently banned:

"If a player cheated in a tournament, they will be able to matchmake, but they cannot participate in tournaments again. This is a one-time chance to play by the rules. If a player cheats again, they will receive a lifetime ban."

This has led many to speculate about popular content creator Jarvis, who was once part of the FaZe Clan. People in the community have been wondering if he would once again be able to play Fortnite now that his lifetime ban was going to get lifted. Jarvis himself reacted to one such post on X, and wrote:

"Please tell me this is real…"

As it stands, it seems the former FaZe member should be able to play Fortnite freely once more when the new rules go into effect in April.

Why did Fortnite give Jarvis a lifetime ban in the first place?

Jarvis was banned by Fortnite back in September 2019 for using aimbots on his alternate account. At the time, he was part of FaZe Clan and had uploaded a video on his YouTube channel to showcase how the aimbot in the game was used by hackers.

Aimbots are textbook cheats and Epic Games took swift action, banning the British YouTuber from the game. Initially, he apologized and took down the video, promising not to use cheats in Fortnite again. However, the ban was not lifted. Jarvis would later try and circumvent the suspension multiple times on stream, getting caught on each occasion. He even made a music video mocking Epic Games about his situation in 2020 titled Banned 4 Life that has garnered almost 30 million views.

As it stands, the former FaZe Clan member's lifetime ban appears to have been lifted as per Fortnite's latest rule changes. Fans waiting for him to make a comeback to the battle royale would have to wait till April, which is when the new cheating policy takes effect.

