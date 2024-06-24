Former MrBeast team member Jake The Viking calls out Keemstar on Ava Kris Tyson and Nickmercs drama

In a post on X, a former member of MrBeast's team, Jake The Viking, called out social media and esports personality Daniel "Keemstar" regarding a post about Jake's reaction to Ava Kris Tyson and Nick "Nickmercs" controversy. For those who are unaware, Ava and Nick recently clashed online over her transgender identity.

Nickmercs is known for his contentious views about trans people, having disregarded their existence in a clip from his stream dated June 11, 2024. More recently, he has called out Ava, who used to go by the name Kris Tyson before transitioning, and claimed that she should be "ashamed" for her actions.

Jake The Viking had reacted to the post by Nickmercs, insinuating that he supports the controversial take. However, he seems to have a problem with how the X @DramaAlert owned by Keemstar made a post about it. Jake tagged Daniel and called him a "numb gnome" and stated:

"Shoutout @KEEMSTAR getting the story wrong. I agree on what nick was saying about Chris. There’s a difference. Numb gnome."

The exchange on X (Image via X)

Keemstar has hit back at this characterization, claiming that the post in question was made by his team:

"First of all my team posted that, not me. 2nd of all, isn’t that the same thing what do you even talking about? Jobless Gnome"

Jake The Viking's comment about Nickmercs and the Ava Kris Tyson controversy explored

As mentioned, FaZe Clan's Nickmercs has been in quite a lot of controversy recently because of his comments about the LGBTQ+ community, especially for his remarks about trans people. On June 23, he targeted Ava, aka Kris Tyson, who has been vocal about her trans identity on social media.

In a post on X, Nick wrote:

"You should be ashamed of yourself. Leaving behind your wife & child, to play pretend. One day you’ll wake up, and realize what you’ve done."

The comment on X devolved into a back-and-forth between the two, with Tyson establishing the fact that she is still quite close to her family and kids. The controversy garnered a lot of attention from the community, with MrBeast himself choosing to defend his team member against the attacks.

One of his former team members Jake The Viking, however, seemed to agree with Nickmercs' remarks about Ava and he made a post quoting the controversial statements writing:

"Let 'em know!"

This caught the attention of many people online and Keemstar's media page DramaAlert made a post on X with the following caption:

"OG Mr Beast crew member Jake The Viking agrees with Nickmerc's claims on Trans people"

However, Jake The Viking did not appreciate the post and directly addressed Keemstar in a short clip that he posted on X. In it, Jake stated that his comment was only about Kris allegedly "abandoning" his family:

"I think it is blatantly obvious what I was saying. I said, 'Let 'em know!' to Nickmercs saying, 'You should be ashamed for abandoning your wife and kid.' 100%, I don't know how you missed that. Oh wait no, no it was your team. I don't know how your team missed that."

Jake The Viking also pushed back against Keemstar saying that he got famous because he worked with MrBeast and even threw in a boxing challenge to settle the score:

"And then saying my only claim to success was MrBeast? That's f*cking wild bro. That's wild. You proved my point. You do the most talk behind the camera and a keyboard. I would call your a** out to a boxing match on your little Happy Punch promo sh*t, and you'd still say no."

In related news, MrBeast is currently in the middle of hosting a game show for Amazon's Prime Video, and the YouTuber recently put out a call for participants for the Beast Games on social media for potential candidates.