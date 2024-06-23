How many kids does Ava Kris Tyson have? MrBeast defends YouTuber amid FaZe Nickmercs’ bad parenting remarks

FaZe Nickmercs recently accused YouTuber Ava Kris Tyson of being a horrible parent following her transition. In response, the popular YouTuber MrBeast stepped in to defend her.

On June 22, Nickmercs uploaded an anti-LGBTQ video on X. Subsequently, Tyson reshared it with the caption:

"Me every time I post on twitter /pos."

Nickmercs then attacked Tyson, writing:

"You should be ashamed of yourself. Leaving behind your wife & child, to play pretend. One day you’ll wake up, and realize what you’ve done."

Following this, MrBeast immediately defended Tyson, stating:

"Ava is literally always with her kid and doesn’t even go on shoots to spend more time with him. Tuck man is always smiling, not sure why this rumor is a thing."

Tyson's only son, Tucker Tyson, was born in 2020. Despite Ava Kris' divorce in early 2022, Tucker's mother, Katie, continued to support her transition. Tyson frequently updates her and Tucker's social media accounts, demonstrating that their bond as mother and son remains strong.

MrBeast defends Ava Kris Tyson from Nickmercs’ anti-LGBT remark

Prominent MrBeast team member and transgender influence Ava Kris Tyson has been open about her transition. However, the conservative portion of the internet community has been criticizing Ava ever since she underwent her gender transformation. One of them seems to be Nickmercs.

On June 22, FaZe Nickmercs took to X, making a statement directed against Ava. Following this, MrBeast responded to the Twitch streamer on his official X account.

Nickmercs uploaded a video on X, saying:

"Look, I open Twitter.. Bunch of my mentions are he they she she hey they.. F*cking I identify as a helicopter.. And I saw a couple tweets about the dock… I'm as taken back as a lot of you guys are, okay, but the fact remains that these are some crazy accusations…. crazy Big -time accusations…. And until we know more, until we know them as fact, until they've been proven with evidence, what are we talking about?"

He further continued:

"What's anybody talking about as far as the lead little kids alone stuff? This doesn't make it any further from the truth. Leave little children out of your sh*t. Have a nice day."

In response, Kris Tyson reshared the clip on X with a humorous caption. Subsequently, Nickmercs replied in the comment, stating she should be embarrassed of herself. He claimed that to “play pretend,” she left her wife and child behind.

Nickmercs' reply to Ava's status (Image via X/@NICKMERCS)

This statement was circulated via various news sites, one of which got a reply from the YouTuber. He countered Nick's criticism, saying Ava never leaves her child's side. Sometimes, she even ditches the photo sessions to spend more time with him.

MrBeast is talking about Ava’s only child, Tucker Stephen Tyson, who made his on-screen debut in the video I Won $1 Million by Buying Lottery Tickets.

This is not the first time Ava has faced criticism since her transition. Following the release of a humorous before-and-after transition post, a user claimed that she was responsible for breaking up her family. The user also said that he felt sorry for her son.

In response, Ava said:

"I'm in my child’s life arguably more than most parents are capable of because of my unique privileges but we both know you will make up whatever lie you can vomit up to validate your transphobia, that is already based on nonsense and misogyny anyways."

This is not the only time Nickmercs faced criticism. The streamer has already come under fire for remarks he made toward the LGBTQIA+ community.