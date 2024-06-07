Fortnite streamer Stable Ronaldo comments on Adin Ross' SSB crew, calls out Cheesur for getting paid "thousands of dollars an hour"

Popular Fortnite Twitch streamer Rani "Stable Ronaldo" has fired some shots at Adin Ross' content creation group SSB. For those unfamiliar, Stacy's Step Bros, also known as SSB, is a popular collective that currently includes Kick streamers such as Nermin "Cheesur," Steven "Konvy," Cameron "Cuffem," Shnaggyhose, and Izi Prime.

During an IRL stream on June 7, 2024, Stable Ronaldo discussed the SSB crew members, describing Cuffem as the "funniest person" in the group. He elaborated:

"Cuffem is the funniest person in SSB. You know what SSB is? SSB is Adin's friend group. (The streamer's associate says, 'Adin who?') Adin Ross. Yeah, so basically, he's got a group of people."

The FaZe Clan-affiliated personality then commented on Cheesur, claiming he gets paid "thousands of dollars per hour" for livestreaming. He added:

"One of them's name is Cheesur. Basically, if ETH goes down, like, three pennies, he doesn't stream even though he gets paid thousands of dollars an hour. Another one of them is named Konvy, but they like to call him Eli Barrett. So say, 'W Eli Barrett.' Yeah, because he opens his emails on stream. Third one is named Shnaggyhose - he's just fat. The fourth one's named Cuffem - he's fat and ugly, but he's the funniest one."

Stable Ronaldo also commented on Adin Ross saying:

"Adin - he goes live once in a while. Yeah, he's cool dude"

The 19-year-old's associate mentioned Konvy's tattoos, to which Rani replied:

"That'd be Konvy. He has a tattoo of his own name on his chest in case he forgets."

"A lot of them just want to hang out and do nothing" - When xQc called Adin Ross' SSB crew "lazy"

Stable Ronaldo isn't the only popular streamer to have commented on Adin Ross' SSB crew. On April 16, 2024, a minute-long clip went viral on X, in which Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" referred to SSB-affiliated content creators as "lazy."

He said:

"I just wish that SSB was that for him (reciprocate the same energy that Adin has for them). Because as the captain of the ship, he (Adin Ross) is that for them and I wish they did that for him more because they are f**king lazy. A lot of them just want to hang out and do nothing and it's going to be taxing. I know it's taxing."

In other news, on June 2, 2024, Cheesur got banned from Kick. In response, the content creator claimed he got barred from the platform for making "stereotypical jokes like every other streamer."