"Lot of s**t going on behind the doors" - Kick streamer Konvy gives update on Adin Ross' recent absence from streaming

On June 4, 2024, Kick streamer Steven "Konvy" provided an update on Adin Ross' recent absence from streaming. For those unaware, Ross previously hosted a livestream 10 days ago, on May 25, 2024. It was during this broadcast that the 23-year-old expressed his displeasure with YouTuber Ryan Pictures and his video, The 7 Sinful Vs 7 Heavenly Streamers.

In a 38-second clip posted on X, Kick streamer Konvy claimed that "a lot" was going on behind the scenes in Ross' career and personal life. He elaborated:

"...Because we talked about a lot of s**t. Hold on, what did he tell me? What did he tell me? Just know - all right, you all will think I'm d**k riding him but it's a lot of s**t behind the doors going on right now that you can probably see."

The 21-year-old continued:

"You know what I'm saying? So, there's a lot of s**t going on behind the doors that him and his personal life have got to handle, and his career. There's a lot of s**t behind the door. You know what I'm saying."

Konvy claimed to have spoken with Ross recently and stated that the indefinitely banned Twitch personality would return to livestreaming "very soon":

"Just know, he told me today, chat. He told me today that he is about to be back very, very, very, very soon. Like, very soon! Very soon."

Who is Konvy? Kick streamer's career briefly explored as he provides an update on Adin Ross' recent absence from streaming

Konvy is one of the most popular Just Chatting and IRL content creators on Kick, with over 121.7k followers on his channel. He is also a member of Adin Ross' streamer collective, SSB (Stacy's Step Bros).

The Florida native has also been involved in a fair share of controversies. One of his most viral feuds took place in August 2023, when he slapped controversial internet personalities, the Island Boys, and used the N-word live on stream.

Konvy made headlines again this year, in January 2024, when he got into a beef with Maxwell "FaZe Plaqueboymax."

Fast forward to May 2024, Konvy teamed up with Adin Ross for a livestream and discussed Richard "FaZe Banks." He referred to the FaZe Clan CEO as the "devil," claiming he "works in mysterious ways."