"Furry version of a baby for the purpose of sexual arousal": Streamers call out Twitch for unbanning VTuber Tygre

VTuber Tygre has been unbanned from Twitch, and popular content creators have expressed their displeasure with the decision, with Zack "Asmongold" alleging that the virtual streamer "is a person who goes live as a furry version of a baby for the purpose of sexual arousal."For context, Tygre recently garnered attention on social media after Felix "xQc" reacted to her livestream that was featured on Twitch's front page. The former Overwatch pro was taken aback when he noticed the VTuber's avatar, which appeared to be a furry character wearing a diaper and holding a pacifier in its mouth.On October 15, 2025, Tygre's Twitch channel got temporarily banned, and the streamer issued an update on Bluesky by writing:"I'm going to come back bigger and stronger than ever. They can't stop me."The VTuber's channel on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform was eventually reinstated 24 hours later, on October 16, 2025.Asmongold commented on the situation, writing:"This is a person who goes live as a furry version of a baby for the purpose of sexual arousal How is it that posting and drawing art of underage characters in a sexual nature isn't an instant permaban? What the f**k is going on at Twitch?"Asmongold's X post, in which he expressed dissatisfaction with Twitch for unbanning streamer Tygre's channel (Image via x.com/Asmongold)Gacha games streamer John "Tectone" also commented on Tygre's one-day Twitch suspension:"Trans Furry Diaper Baby goes live makes sexual content for children 1 day ban I call a 300 pound woman fat 2 week ban ???"VTuber Chromuchromu compared her Twitch ban to Tygre, remarking:"the literal diaper furry who got approved for twitch front page was only banned for a day but when I got banned for "youth risky" on my birthday last year I got 7 days 😭 OK..." VTuber Chromuchromu posted."Fight negativity with kindness" - Twitch virtual streamer Tygre issues statement amid recent controversyTygre shared another post on Bluesky on October 16, 2025. Expressing her intention to "fight negativity with kindness" amid the recent controversy, the content creator wrote:"It's a new day which means it's another opportunity to continue to be ourselves, to fight negativity with kindness, and to remember that who you are will continue to be enough and worthy of love :)" Tygre wrote on Bluesky.