  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "Furry version of a baby for the purpose of sexual arousal": Streamers call out Twitch for unbanning VTuber Tygre

"Furry version of a baby for the purpose of sexual arousal": Streamers call out Twitch for unbanning VTuber Tygre

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Oct 17, 2025 04:41 GMT
&quot;Furry version of a baby for the purpose of sexual arousal&quot;: Streamers call out Twitch for unbanning VTuber Tygre
Tygre has been unbanned on Twitch (Image via twitch.tv/tygre)

VTuber Tygre has been unbanned from Twitch, and popular content creators have expressed their displeasure with the decision, with Zack "Asmongold" alleging that the virtual streamer "is a person who goes live as a furry version of a baby for the purpose of sexual arousal."

Ad

For context, Tygre recently garnered attention on social media after Felix "xQc" reacted to her livestream that was featured on Twitch's front page. The former Overwatch pro was taken aback when he noticed the VTuber's avatar, which appeared to be a furry character wearing a diaper and holding a pacifier in its mouth.

On October 15, 2025, Tygre's Twitch channel got temporarily banned, and the streamer issued an update on Bluesky by writing:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm going to come back bigger and stronger than ever. They can't stop me."
Ad

The VTuber's channel on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform was eventually reinstated 24 hours later, on October 16, 2025.

Asmongold commented on the situation, writing:

"This is a person who goes live as a furry version of a baby for the purpose of sexual arousal How is it that posting and drawing art of underage characters in a sexual nature isn't an instant permaban? What the f**k is going on at Twitch?"
Ad
Asmongold&#039;s X post, in which he expressed dissatisfaction with Twitch for unbanning streamer Tygre&#039;s channel (Image via x.com/Asmongold)
Asmongold's X post, in which he expressed dissatisfaction with Twitch for unbanning streamer Tygre's channel (Image via x.com/Asmongold)

Gacha games streamer John "Tectone" also commented on Tygre's one-day Twitch suspension:

Ad
"Trans Furry Diaper Baby goes live makes sexual content for children 1 day ban I call a 300 pound woman fat 2 week ban ???"
Ad

VTuber Chromuchromu compared her Twitch ban to Tygre, remarking:

"the literal diaper furry who got approved for twitch front page was only banned for a day but when I got banned for "youth risky" on my birthday last year I got 7 days 😭 OK..." VTuber Chromuchromu posted.

"Fight negativity with kindness" - Twitch virtual streamer Tygre issues statement amid recent controversy

Tygre shared another post on Bluesky on October 16, 2025. Expressing her intention to "fight negativity with kindness" amid the recent controversy, the content creator wrote:

Ad
"It's a new day which means it's another opportunity to continue to be ourselves, to fight negativity with kindness, and to remember that who you are will continue to be enough and worthy of love :)" Tygre wrote on Bluesky.

In other news, the Esports Awards has officially announced the Streamer of the Year award nominations for this year's event.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications