"Had to have a bone graft": Dream reveals he broke his wrist while helping Sapnap train for Creator Clash 3

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Sep 05, 2025 07:25 GMT
Dream reveals he broke his wrist (Image via x.com/Dream)

Minecraft star Clay "Dream" has revealed that he broke his wrist while helping Nicholas "Sapnap" train for Creator Clash 3, saying that he had to undergo a bone-grafting procedure. Back in April 2025, Dream took to his alternate X account, @dreamwastaken, to give the online community an update on his health.

Claiming that he could "hardly move" his wrist after getting injured during a sparring session with Sapnap, the content creator wrote:

"I hurt my wrist sparring Sapnap and now I couldn’t record a video I wanted to because I can hardly move my wrist 💀 hopefully it feels better tomorrow" The Minecraft YouTuber wrote in his X post dated April 9, 2025.
On April 13, 2025, Clay shared an image of his injured wrist, claiming that it had started "turning green."

Five months later, on September 4, 2025, the Florida-based personality shared a YouTube Community post, announcing that he had undergone wrist surgery and would be unable to play Minecraft for the time being.

He then revealed that he had broken his wrist while training Sapnap for his boxing match:

"Just had surgery on my wrist, so I can’t play Minecraft for a while. I pre recorded some awesome videos for you guys though! Thanks for all your support. Fingers crossed for a full recovery. I broke my wrist helping Sapnap train for his boxing match he was doing, and the bone never healed. Had to have a bone graft and a screw through the bone. When I’m back and recovered, 6 hunters won’t stand a chance!"
The Minecraft streamer's YouTube post (Image via YouTube.com/@dream)

Dream also shared a picture of an X-ray of his wrist:

Dream shared a picture of an X-ray of his broken wrist (Image via YouTube.com/@dream)

Sapnap was supposed to fight Tubbo at Creator Clash 3, as Dream reveals he broke his wrist while training his friend

Creator Clash 3, previously co-owned by Ian "iDubbbz" and his wife, Anisa Johma, was set to premiere on October 25, 2025, in Los Angeles. Numerous prominent influencers and content creators had been invited, including Sapnap, who was set to face Tobias "Tubbo" in the boxing ring.

However, the event was embroiled in controversy after iDubbbz released his "Content Cop" video on H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein. Consequently, influencers withdrew from the event, ultimately leading to the cancellation of Creator Clash 3.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

