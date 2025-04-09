"Hasan is getting permabanned, isn't he?": Netizens react as Elon Musk reportedly reaches a deal to drop Twitch from X lawsuit

Elon Musk's X has reportedly reached an agreement with the livestreaming platform Twitch (Amazon subsidiary) to resolve their ongoing legal dispute. For context, X had named Twitch (among other companies) in a lawsuit in November 2024, where these companies were accused of violating antitrust laws. However, this situation is finally resolved, at least between Musk and team Amazon.

According to the report, Twitch is expected to fulfil certain unsaid terms. This news reached the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which garnered a host of reactions. Some of the comments comically suggested that one of those terms might be banning Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" (Hasan has had a feud with Musk):

"Hasan is getting permabanned, isn't he? lol," said u/ RestInPvPieces

Another fan reiterated a similar sentiment:

"Doubt Elon cares about Hasan getting banned anyways, but it wouldn't be the first time he surprises me with how petty he is," said u/Delgadude

One user added Quinn69's name to the list of streamers who might get banned (Quinn was among the streamers who accused Musk of faking his Path of Exile 2 gameplay):

Some fans added their reaction to the ongoing HasanAbi and Elon Musk rivalry:

"He's still malding over Grimes (Musk's ex-girlfriend) appearing on stream," said u/eawilweawil

"I think his daughter appearing on Hasan's stream was worse for him," said u/spaghettitheory

Why is Elon Musk feuding with Twitch streamer HasanAbi?

Tech mogul and X owner Elon Musk recently traded verbal jabs with Twitch streamer HasanAbi. The feud largely stemmed from a disagreement over HasanAbi’s endorsement of the video game Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has received mixed reactions from the gaming community, with several conservative groups criticizing Ubisoft for featuring non-binary characters. Musk responded to HasanAbi's AC streams by calling him a "fraud" and a "sell-out." He wrote:

HasanAbi fired back by bringing up Elon Musk’s Path of Exile 2 controversy, where Musk was accused of account sharing or paying someone to play, as his skill didn’t match his character's high level:

HasanAbi clapped back at Elon Musk (Image via X/@hasanthehun)

It's also worth noting that HasanAbi recently invited Musk’s estranged trans daughter, Vivian (formerly Xavier), onto his platform. This may have further escalated tensions, as Musk had previously claimed he "lost his son" to the "woke mind virus."

Underlying ideological differences also fuel the feud. Elon Musk has been a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and endorsed his campaign, while Hasan is a staunch critic of the Republican Party.

