Assassin's Creed claps back at Elon Musk with Path of Exile 2 account-piloting controversy

Elon Musk is under fire once again. His nemesis? Assassin's Creed, or rather the game's X account. His crime? Making others play and boost his Path of Exile 2 characters. Elon has a penchant for posting about video games, like showcasing his Elden Ring build.

He's also someone who follows the ARPG genre quite attentively, giving his opinions on Path of Exile 2 and Diablo IV.

However, he found himself on the sharp edge of the person who runs the X account of Assassin's Creed after sharing his opinion on the game..

How is Assassin's Creed involved in this mess?

Shinobis and Feudal Japan make for one hell of a combo (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows is doing well, at least as far as reviews go. The game has its share of haters, Musk being one of them. He took a dig at Ubisoft, calling Assassin's Creed Shadows a terrible game.

This feud started when Grummz called out Assassin's Creed (Ubisoft) for letting HasanAbi play and stream Shadows as a sponsored deal. Elon Musk joined in by calling HasanAbi a "fraud" and a "sell-out", stating,

"Objectively, he is promoting a terrible game just for the money."

Enter the newest fighter, the X account of Assassin's Creed, who fired off on Musk, saying:

"Is that what the guy playing your Path of Exile 2 account told you?"

Hinting at the incident earlier in the year when Elon Musk claimed to be one of the leading players in Path of Exile 2's Hardcore realm, but was promptly proven to be using unethical methods to reach that far.

Grummz came to play defense, citing how some deem Assassin's Creed Shadows isn't as successful as it seems. The account responded with:

"Our game is out."

The context here is that Grummz has been developing a game called Em-8er for years and is nowhere close to being released, despite the project raising money and being close to hitting the 10-year mark in 2026.

So why is Elon Musk getting blasted about Path of Exile 2?

Actual people are playing Monk out there (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Elon Musk has long been an avid follower of ARPG titles, even asking Blizzard to extend the PTR for the game's Season 7 launch. Similarly, he has expressed his interest in Path of Exile 2, even stating that the game's endgame system was "Cookie Clicker, but with fancier graphics" and that his Monk "can go through the "toughest" content, popping monsters like balloons."

He was exposed when he took it upon himself to showcase his Path of Exile 2 prowess and fumbled the basics, like picking up a Chaos Orb or cleaning out his inventory after running a map. His live stream has been dissected and analyzed by many Path of Exile veterans, like Kripparian, Quin69, and more.

The conclusion was simple. Musk didn't play his character because he lacked a basic understanding of Path of Exile 2 mechanics. His account was boosted by others piloting it as players tracked the playtime of Elon's account and character progression, concluding that he would have had to be playing nearly 24/7 to reach that far in a Hardcore server.

The Path of Exile community is rather serious about fair play and didn't spare the richest man on the planet from their condemnation for cheating, but most importantly, memes. Elon's previous foray into Diablo IV's pit runs was also put back under the microscope, and its legitimacy challenged.

The next update for Path of Exile 2, titled Dawn of the Hunt, will release on April 4, 2025. As for Assassin's Creed Shadows, the game is currently available on PC, macOS, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, and is soon to be released on iPadOS.

