HasanAbi calls out "annoying people" criticizing Pokimane over her viral rant on the rich people

Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" has spoken out about the recent controversy involving Imane "Pokimane." For context, Pokimane made headlines on April 21, 2025, after a video went viral on social media. In it, the Moroccan-Canadian personality expressed her discontent with the rich, claiming that wealth disparities in the United States are "getting bad."

She said:

"The wealth disparity is getting bad! (Jasontheween says, 'The wage gap, I hate that s**t.') No, wealth disparity. Wage gap is like between men and women. Men and women, we love each other, and we hate the rich."

FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween" responded, telling the streamer she was also a part of the wealthy group of people. Imane replied, saying she was referring to billionaires and the ultra-rich.

Jasontheween then told the 28-year-old that she needed to clarify her statement because netizens would "make her look bad":

"You have to clarify. They're going to clip that and it's going to make you look bad. You've got to say the billionaires because you are rich! You can't be saying that."

HasanAbi responded to Pokimane and Jasontheween's clip, calling out "annoying people" who criticized the OfflineTV co-founder. He remarked:

"I think it's because of the closest that most streamers have to being normal people at a certain point in their lives, as opposed to a guy who has been multi-billionaire for the past decade or so. Most streamers have a much nicer and much better understanding of what it used to be like when they didnt have the f**king money, and therefore, have takes like this (The streamer hovers his mouse cursor over Pokimane). You want rich people to have takes like this. It's very f**king annoying that people yell at rich people that have takes like this."

Upon hearing Jason's response to Imane's comments, the Turkish-American personality stated:

"I mean, he was right, and they did clip it, regardless."

HasanAbi jokes about Pokimane being "responsible" for the wealth disparity in America

After expressing dissatisfaction with those criticizing Pokimane, HasanAbi's attention was drawn to a Twitch user, who believed that Imane was "being less dumb than everyone else" when she shared her thoughts on the ultra-rich:

"@HasanAbi, this is literally just her being less dumb that everyone else in the room OMEGALUL (Twitch emote) explaining the difference between millionaires and the ultra-rich who control the country, even out of office. It's so stupid."

Hasan responded by joking that Pokimane was "responsible" for the wealth disparity in America:

"No, you don't understand, brother. You don't understand. It's actually Pokimane that's responsible for the desparity of wealth in this country."

In other news, Zack "Asmongold" alleged during a recent livestream that HasanAbi offered him $2,500 in the form of Twitch subs to watch a video critical of H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein.

