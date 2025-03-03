HasanAbi responds to Twitch ban and addresses his remarks against Rick Scott amid controversy

Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" Piker, aka Hasan, has responded after Twitch banned him on March 3, 2025. The Amazon-owned streaming platform took down the political commentator's channel days after his controversial comments about US Senator Rick Scott went viral on social media, garnering a lot of backlash.

At the time, his fellow Twitch streamers such as xQc and Asmongold had called out Piker for his comments against the politician, claiming it was a "call to violence." For context, during one of his Twitch streams clips, HasanAbi had said:

"If you cared about Medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott! You wouldn't make Rick Scott, former governor of Florida."

While it has not been confirmed whether the remarks about the politician were the definite reason, HasanAbi has addressed the ban in a post on X with screenshots of news reports about Rick Scott. In the caption, the Twitch streamer seemingly defended himself with an apology, called out the Florida Senator for "medicare fraud", and said:

"im sorry! ill choose my words carefully next time & say “if mike johnson cares abt medicare fraud (since he wants to cut 800m from medicaid/medicare) he’d call for MAX PUNISHMENT for current fl gop senator/former gov rick scott- who has done the most medicare fraud in us history!"

HasanAbi takes a dig at "right wing free speech lovers" after Twitch bans him for the fifth time

As mentioned, HasanAbi's controversial take on Rick Scott garnered a lot of backlash from the streaming community, with popular figures like xQc and Asmongold speaking out against him. After Twitch banned him, many in the community supported the platform's decision, with some even saying that it was "about time" that Piker got banned.

Nonetheless, after addressing his Rick Scott comment on X, HasanAbi also took a dig at "right wing free speech lovers" and sarcastically thanked them:

"big shout out to the right wing free speech lovers who took time out of their day screaming about dei & immigrants, to cry abt this!"

The ban went into effect on March 3, 2025, and while HasanAbi has publicly posted about the suspension, the Twitch streamer has yet to reveal details about its duration.

