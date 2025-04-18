HasanAbi responds to xQc seemingly taking Ethan Klein's side after iDubbbz's Content Cop video

Twitch streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” called out Felix “xQc” for criticizing him instead of Ethan Klein after watching the newest Content Cop episode. For those unaware, YouTuber Ian “iDubbbz” uploaded a video about Ethan and criticized his behavior and political views. Felix reacted to the episode and called out Hasan for being involved in its creation along with other streamers like Denims and Morgan “Frogan.”
HasanAbi was unhappy with xQc calling him out instead of criticizing Ethan. He said:
“xQc watched it and he was on Ethan Klein’s side. That’s not…even remotely shocking. That’s the least shocking thing I’ve ever heard. Again, xQc’s order of priority is ‘f**k Hasan,’ That’s at the top. So if someone is doing ‘f**k Hasan’ he’s not gonna…he’ll maybe be a little bit critical but he’ll jump on the ‘f**k Hasan’ ship.”
HasanAbi was part of the Content Cop video’s production process, with part of its intro being filmed at his apartment. iDubbbz also referenced the Twitch streamer multiple times in his video during his commentary about Ethan Klein.
What did xQc say about HasanAbi?
When reacting to the recent Content Cop video, xQc claimed that iDubbbz made the episode with the most “content coppable” people. He insinuated that the YouTuber should have made the video on HasanAbi, Denims, and the other creators involved with it:
“Oh, hell no! Oh, hell no! Bro, 'Content Cop' and he picked the people that are the most content coppable of all time? Bro, you cannot make this up. He picked the most content coppable people of all time and makes a content cop with them? I can't, I can't."
After watching the video, xQc claimed that it was a “content slop” and a “nothing burger.” The streamer said:
"Um, dude, I don't even know what to say... Like, guys, I really didn't want to be harsh on the video. Off the rip. I didn't want to be harsh. Saw the dislikes, I'd still give it a shot. Okay? And this was like the most nothing burger of all time."
He said that the video could have been higher quality while being shorter. Felix also claimed that it didn’t give him the old “content cop vibe” from iDubbbz’s older episodes in the series.
In other news, Asmongold shared his thoughts on the new Content Cop, saying that the episode would “get people mad.” He was unhappy with iDubbbz collaborating with “left-wing political people” for the episode.