HasanAbi says he helped Noah Samsen get in touch with his lawyer after Ethan Klein sent a retraction letter

In March 2025, YouTuber Noah Samsen released a video titled The YouTubers Who Backed a Genocide featuring H3H3 Production's Ethan Klein and Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" in the thumbnail. The two did not appreciate being involved in Samsen's video, and soon after, they threatened legal action. Supporting this, Klein and Mutahar recently issued a retraction letter.

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker has a long-standing online feud with Klein, one that stems from their varying political ideologies about the Middle-Eastern conflict. Online, Piker has been openly pro-Palestine and often criticises Klein's politics and statements.

Considering this, it does make sense that Piker decided to side with Noah Samsen, a creator who shares similar viewpoints on the conflict. In support, HasanAbi "linked up" Samsen and his lawyer after news of the retraction letter came around:

"I linked my lawyer up with Noah."

For context, a retraction, or cease and desist, letter is a formal document issued to withdraw or correct a previously made statement, claim, or publication. In this case, Samsen's video is the main target, and Ethan Klein, along with SomeOrdinaryGamers, intends to get it taken down. Hasan touched upon Klein's motive and claimed that the H3H3 founder's actions are "ridiculous":

"Ethan was like, 'how dare you make a YouTube video about me, I'm gonna sue you', but he didn't actually do that, he just sent him a cease and desist because I think, he also understands [that] this is ridiculous to do."

HasanAbi sums up the situation surrounding The YouTubers Who Backed a Genocide video

HasanAbi also explained the situation to those unaware, highlighting Samsen's original video as the driving factor behind the drama:

"I don't think what [Samsen is] in could be considered trouble; the irony of everything is that Ethan sent a cease and desist to Noah, for his YouTube video, where he details how Ethan Klein and many other content creators including Mutahar have played a role in defending the genocide, intentionally/unintentinoally, doesn't matter."

After the explanation, TikTok creator Alex "LolOverruled," who was sitting next to HasanAbi, added his thoughts as a public defender:

"I mean a cease and desist is a scare tactic... it doesn't mean that there can't be a further legal process behind that, obviously we live in the most litigious nation, probably in the world, they are meant to freak people out."

Alex believed that although usually functioning as a "scare tactic," the retraction letter has the potential to develop into a full-fledged case.

In other news, Ethan Klein alleged that Noah Samsen's ex accused him of being dishonest about his sexual history.

