"Hateful messages, the death threats" - Sidemen Inside's Whitney Adebayo calls out racism following her Netflix appearance

Sidemen's Inside Season 2 has just wrapped up, and while the show has garnered positive reviews, the participants have had some sour moments. Television personality Whitney Adebayo took to social media to reveal that she had been receiving racist remarks, including death threats. Adebayo was a core member of the show and was present until the penultimate episode.

Ad

She took to her official Instagram account (@whitneyadebayo) to speak against the hateful messages that have come her way. She wrote:

"What I’ve experienced the past few days goes beyond criticism. This evil, hatred and pure racism and should not be tolerated. The hateful messages, the death threats, and the unjust treatment I’ve received are not only hurtful, but they also serve as a reminder that racism is still very much embedded in British culture."

Ad

Trending

She highlighted the issue, stating that "society" doesn't necessarily accept women "like herself." She said:

"This isn’t just about a TV show; it’s about the way society can sometimes respond to women like me, women who may stand out or don’t fit a certain mold of being cute and mute."

Ad

Sidemen Inside contestant Whitney Adebayo calls out online harassment

Whitney Adebayo took to social media to share the disturbing messages she has received since appearing on Sidemen's Inside Season 2 on Netflix. The TV personality remained on the show until the second-to-last day.

She shared screenshots of messages from her inbox, some of which included death threats and racist remarks:

Whitney Adebayo reveals disturbing messages following Inside participation (Image via X/@Denuuun)

Whitney Adebayo is also on YouTube, where she hosts a podcast called What's It Giving?. However, she has not yet addressed or spoken about the situation on her podcast. On YouTube, she has just over 30K subscribers.

Ad

Who won Sidemen Inside Season 2 and how much did they win?

Sidemen Inside just wrapped up its second season. While last year saw two winners, this time there were three. The winners were Twitch streamer Brittany "Cinna," amateur footballer and TikToker PK Humble, and influencer Mya Mills.

For those wondering how much they pocketed, the trio walked away with approximately £97K each. The show had nearly £300K left going into the final challenge, which was a "Split or Steal." The trio chose to split the money.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback