"He gotta drop an album": Fans react to Twitch streamer Sketch's freestyle rap

TikTok sensation Kylie "Sketch", known on Twitch as "thesketchreal," surprised fans after rapping freestyle live on stream with FaZe Maxwell "Plaqueboymax". Kylie's on-beat rapping seems to have resonated well with Maxwell and two others sitting alongside him, as they could all be seen bopping their heads to his lyrics.

The clip showcasing Kylie freestyling off the dome to a beat has gone viral on X, garnering over 600,000 views in just a few hours. His skills seem to have impressed netizens so much so that one user stated the creator could utilize his abilities to produce an album:

"He gotta drop an album now fs."

Another user, impressed by Kylie's improvisation skills, invited him to "the cookout," saying:

"Sketch welcome to the cookout."

This freestyle is one of the few times Kylie has been seen breaking character entirely. One user said:

"Dude was faking being sped this whole time."

However, not all netizens were impressed with the creator's rapping, with one user adding that the freestyle sounded like that of an "8th grader":

"This 8th grade azz freestyle."

Sketch's varied interactions with other streamers explored

Kylie "Sketch" has become a big name within the streaming community after he went viral on TikTok for his signature phrase, "What's up, brother?". He has amassed a huge following on Twitch, with over 1 million followers. His TikTok following is even bigger, standing at over 2 million.

Sketch's popularity has been on the up and up lately, and this has subsequently attracted collaborations with other major creators. For instance, he appeared alongside Twitch superstar Kai Cenat and the rest of the Any Means Possible (AMP) members for a promotional trailer for Fortnite's new Reload game mode.

Kylie is also a good friend of prominent Twitch creator Nicholas "Jynxzi." Some of his first appearances as a streamer were made in collaboration with him. Kylie also met up with Kick stars Félix "xQc" and Adin Ross at a Power Slap event on April 13, 2024. Their interaction was nothing short of amiable, with xQc jokingly posing as Kylie's "big fan."

Some netizens have previously speculated Kylie to have had Tourette's syndrome. This was categorically denied by the creator during an interview with fitness influencer Bradley Martyn.