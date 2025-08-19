"He should be in jail": Netizens criticize HSTikkyTokky after he pours drink onto waitress's chest in viral clip

Kick streamer Harrison &quot;HSTikkyTokky&quot; is facing criticism online after a viral clip showcased him pouring a drink onto a waitress's chest as she offered him shots at a club. The streamer had been broadcasting live at the time, and the entire ordeal was recorded on camera.In the clip, which was uploaded to X on August 19, 2025, he could be heard asking her if he could lick the shot off her chest after pouring it onto her, an offer she subsequently declined. The waitress then stated:&quot;You've just poured down me for no f**king reason.&quot;Later on, the streamer was confronted by a group of women claiming to be friends of the waitress. One of the women stated that the incident occurred during her friend's second day on the job. She stated;&quot;That was my friend, and it was her second day... No, it was because her mom and dad were ringing her the next day. It was her second day... You poured it on her. You didn't even ask.&quot;To this, HSTikkyTokky responded by stating:&quot;Yeah? Because if you poured a drink on me, I would have let you lick it off me. No, look, real talk, it's not that deep, is it?&quot;Netizens have been reacting to the viral clip, which has garnered 146,000 views since being posted on X. Some have even claimed that the streamer partook in sexual assault, while others have expressed general disapproval of his actions:&quot;He should be in jail… that’s pure sexual assault,&quot; wrote X user @0xHanta.&quot;Imagine you’re working at your job and on your second day some egotistic loser comes and pours a coffee down your b*lls and asks to lick it off. Sounds like sexual harassment to me,&quot; wrote X user @Pearnivore.Meanwhile, others believed that he may eventually face charges if he continues such behavior:&quot;Yeah bro bout to have hella charges in the next couple years,&quot; wrote X user @ReclaimD1.&quot;If he continues like this, one day things will go badly for him,&quot; wrote X user @suayrez.&quot;Bro's pouring out legal problems,&quot; wrote X user @CryptoFrogCalls.Not the first time HSTikkyTokky has been involved in a controversyHSTikkyTokky made headlines in 2023 for engaging in a one-on-one fight with fellow streamer Jon Zherka. The two were seen going at each other outside a restaurant, with HSTikkyTokky seemingly getting the upper hand before they were separated.In February 2025, HSTikkyTokky made a post on X showcasing him with a bloodied face after he was supposedly ambushed by a group of men, who, according to him, did so to make a video of the encounter.Subsequently, in July 2025, he was banned from Kick after becoming involved in an intense brawl with a number of other individuals during a broadcast in the streets of Magaluf, Spain. The streamer had claimed that he was acting in &quot;self-defense.&quot;In other news, YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; recently announced that he would be holding a non-stop streaming marathon during which he would tour the United States. The broadcast will run 24/7 for over a month.