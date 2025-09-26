"He just seems like a petty tyrant": HasanAbi urges Ethan Klein to drop his lawsuits against Frogan, Denims, and Kaceytron

Twitch political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has urged Ethan Klein to drop his lawsuits against Morgan &quot;Frogan,&quot; Denims, and Kacey &quot;Kaceytron,&quot; calling the H3 Podcast host a &quot;petty tyrant.&quot; On September 25, 2025, X user @Awk20000 shared a one-minute-50-second video from HasanAbi's recent Just Chatting livestream.In the video, while Hasan claimed that Ethan Klein accused him of &quot;issuing a death threat&quot; against his wife, Hila Klein, the content creator encouraged the 40-year-old to &quot;drop the lawsuits&quot; against the three female Twitch streamers:&quot;Remember when he also said that I falsely claimed that I was issuing a death threat against his wife... and then got mad at Destiny because Destiny took that as an opportunity to literally issue an actual direct death threat against me. And then he openly stated, 'Oh! You ruined it! We really had a win here, but you f**king had to open your mouth and ruin it! Now he can play the victim!' That's what he said. I think that shows you a lot about the calculations that play here. Drop the lawsuits, Ethan. Drop the lawsuits.&quot;Later, the Turkish-American personality stated that Klein will not &quot;lay off regardless.&quot; He added:&quot;I'm sure he's not actually going to lay off regardless. He just seems like a petty tyrant himself, just so thin-skinned, so narcissistic. He feels like when people have wronged him, in his mind, he just never stops. It's clear to me. The reason why I say that is because he didn't stop even when his own fans were like, 'Dude, just shut the f**k up about this. Like, okay, we got it, we hate Hasan, he sucks.&quot;HasanAbi says Ethan Klein's lawsuit against Frogan, Denims, and Kaceytron is &quot;frivolous&quot;After stating that Ethan Klein should &quot;drop his lawsuits&quot; against Frogan, Denims, and Kaceytron, HasanAbi labeled the legal action as &quot;frivolous.&quot; Claiming that Klein would &quot;win a lot more good favor&quot; if he dropped his copyright lawsuits against the three streamers, the 34-year-old said:&quot;You know they're frivolous. You know it has nothing to do with copyright or anything like that. You'll win a lot more good favor if you were to do that. I know that you think that the people you are attacking are unfavorable by the new audience that you have cultivated. But it's a good gesture.&quot;For context, on July 19, 2025, Ethan Klein announced that he is suing Frogan, Demins, and Kaceytron for alleged copyright infringement while they reacted to his &quot;Content Nuke&quot; YouTube video on HasanAbi.