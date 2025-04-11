"He radicalizes people": Kick streamer Ice Poseidon calls HasanAbi a "domestic terrorist"

In a Kick broadcast on April 9, 2025, streamer Paul “Ice Poseidon” called out fellow content creator Hasan “HasanAbi” for allegedly radicalizing viewers to do “domestic terrorism.” He then proceeded to criticize Hasan for making controversial comments about a United States Senator. Paul also called out Twitch for platforming creators with “sexual assault and rape allegations.”

Ice Poseidon was talking to an unknown individual who asked him questions about Twitch and its creators. The stranger asked if HasanAbi is a terrorist to which Paul responded:

“Yes. He is a domestic terrorist? (The stranger asks for more details) ‘What does he do?’ He radicalizes people to do domestic terrorism.”

The unknown person said people are allowed to state their political opinions. Paul agreed, and then he added:

“Yeah, but his political opinion are ‘K*ll the Senator of the United States.’ That’s what he got banned for one day for. Yeah, he told his chat that the Senator of the United States should be k*lled. That is terrorism. And they give him front page every day. Does that work? Is that any better?”

After criticizing HasanAbi, Ice Poseidon turned his attention to Twitch. He alleged that the platform overlooks the actions of its creators:

“What about the Twitch streamers who do other bad things and get platformed?”

The streamer claimed that there are Twitch content creators with “sexual assault and rape allegations” who continue to get featured on the front page. The unknown person asked Paul to share details, to which he responded:

“I mean, you can just do your research. There have been a lot of streamers who have had those allegations.”

Did HasanAbi call for the death of a United States Senator?

HasanAbi commented about Senator Rick Scott in March 2025, which led to his ban.

“If you cared about medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott! Okay? You wouldn't make Rick Scott, former governor of Florida, Rick Scott, you wouldn't make him a prominent part of the Republican Party."

Shortly after he made the comments, Twitch banned his account for one day. Other content creators like Zack “Asmongold” and Felix “xQc” called HasanAbi out for his comments and asked for strict action. The streamer responded to the ban and said he would choose his words more carefully moving forward.

In other news, Adin Ross’ Miami 7 FC soccer tryouts session was interrupted by gunshots. The content creator promised to reimburse the participants and take safety precautions moving forward.

