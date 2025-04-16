"He's doing collabs with Pokimane and Hasan": Sneako claims he and Adin Ross are no longer friends

Parti streamer Nico “Sneako” claimed that he is no longer friends with Adin Ross during a livestream on April 15, 2025. The content creator alleged that he wanted to do a collab, but it didn’t happen. Sneako claims that Adin Ross is too busy after being unbanned by Twitch and focuses on content with other streamers. The streamer made a similar claim in the past, but it turned out to be fake as the two creators collaborated just days after Nico alleged their friendship ended.

Sneako told his viewers that Adin was too busy collaborating with Donald Trump, Aubrey “Drake,” and Twitch streamers:

“Adin got unbanned on Twitch, so he’s no longer my friend anymore; he does his own thing. I texted Adin because we were supposed to go collab in New York, but it went to green. Alright? He thinks he’s cool now because he got the Trump and Drake collab, but it is what it is. It was nice being friends with him. Alright, he can do the Twitch dance around, he’s doing collabs with Pokimane and Hasan. It’s fine.”

Is Adin Ross collaborating with Pokimane and HasanAbi?

Adin Ross returned to Twitch in March 2025 after a two-year ban, which now allows him to collaborate with other content creators. The streamer has not publicly mentioned if he wants to collaborate with Imane “Pokimane.”

When Adin returned to Twitch, he held a special broadcast with other content creators. Felix “xQc” appeared on the livestream and said that a potential collaboration with Pokimane was unlikely:

"Probably not (a collaboration stream between Pokimane and Adin Ross). People will hold it against her forever…will say she’s promoting bad and evil and all that."

While Adin has not said anything about a potential collaboration with Imane, the streamer said he wants to sit down with HasanAbi to settle their differences. He said in a broadcast on April 1, 2025:

"I'm coming to LA in April, I want to sit down with Hasan, no cameras on, I want to talk to him. If he still f**ks with me, we can do stream, I'm here to show you guys... Hasan, I'm sure he has a good heart, and I don't really know it, but that's cool, I would love to learn."

HasanAbi has not responded to the streamer’s request so far. He has previously accused Adin of cultivating a toxic community.

