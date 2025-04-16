"He's gone insane": YouTuber claims Karl Jobst allegedly plans on appealing judge's decision about Billy Mitchell defamation case

YouTuber Shawn “vanburen20” released a video on April 14, 2025, sharing his thoughts on the legal battle between Karl Jobst and Billy Mitchell. The content creator revealed that he had found insider information about the lawsuit from a Discord server before being removed without notice. For those unfamiliar, Karl accused Billy of faking his gaming achievements and Guinness World Records, which led to a defamation suit against the former.

The lawsuit did not go in Karl’s favor, and he lost $350,000 in the defamation trial. He accused the judge of bias in the court case and reportedly wants to challenge the appeal. Shawn revealed in his new video that Karl Jobst was planning to appeal the judge’s decision:

“I’m never talking about the Billy Mitchell-Karl Jobst saga ever again, cause it’s insane. Like he has gone insane. He really has; he has gone missing right now. Why is he missing guys? Because he is about to appeal the judge’s decision. Yes you heard it right. I was in his Discord the other day, and I was reading all the comments. People are really like active in his Discord community, and Karl is there, typing along with everyone.”

The YouTuber claims that he talked to Karl directly and tried to dissuade him from appealing the decision. Karl allegedly responded:

“Yes, it’ll probably cost more money because of legal fees and all that stuff.”

Shawn claims he was removed from the Discord server mid-conversation, and he was unable to take screenshots as proof.

Vanburen20 claims Karl Jobst “really pushes people’s buttons”

Vanburen 20 claims that Karl Jobst is putting unnecessary stress on his family due to the lawsuit and is about to lose more money. The content creator said that this was his last time covering the lawsuit. He also made comments on Karl’s personality in his recent video around the 9:15 mark, saying:

“He (Karl) lost…like a lot, in my opinion. Like it wasn’t even close. The judge…I don’t think the judge even really cared for Karl. I think Karl…the way he presents himself, but…by the way he talks is just so cocky, like so cocky and he really pushes people’s buttons. And he probably pushed the judge’s buttons as well. The fact that he is even thinking about an appeal is just laughable to me.”

Karl Jobst claimed the judge was biased in the lawsuit and promised a new video explaining the situation. He also faced criticism recently for using artificial intelligence (AI) to predict if he would win the defamation lawsuit. On April 15, 2025, the content creator issued an update saying that the video was delayed and it should be out in a “day or two.”

