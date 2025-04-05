"He's just a gamer" - Pokimane left in stitches after revealing Adin Ross' messages in her Twitch chat

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" reacted to what streamers wrote in her chat yesterday (March 4, 2025). For those unaware, Twitch users can review the chat history of certain users. This feature is added to allow the streamers to ensure that the viewers' messages comply with the community guidelines.

To retrieve a specific user's chat history, one has to type "/user (username)." Pokimane had a fun time looking around some of these chats when a viewer suggested she check what Adin Ross had typed in the past. Initially, she was under the impression that Ross may not have written anything:

"Adin Ross? I don't think he has ever written in my chat."

The streamer, however, was pleasantly surprised and started laughing once she found out about Adin Ross's message log in her Twitch chat. She reacted:

"Oh, he has. 'Yo, what's good,' 'Nice to meet you,' 'Hey, how are you doing?' 'Can I play?' It's so cute (laughs). Why are these texts so cute to see? 'Hey, can I join this lobby?' 'Donda or Clb,' 'Wanna play GTA?' He's just a gamer. I guess he's more of a gamer than I thought."

Pokimane ignores xQc and Adin Ross talking about her

Adin Ross was recently unbanned on Twitch, which means he's now allowed to collaborate with other Twitch streamers, as the platform prohibits its users from streaming with banned creators.

During a stream with Adin Ross, Felix "xQc" mentioned that Pokimane would never collaborate with Adin as it could negatively impact her community. xQc said:

"Probably not (a collaboration between Adin Ross and Pokimane). People will hold it against her forever. (They) will say she’s promoting bad and evil and all that."

After a viewer brought up the clip, Pokimane responded by saying she hadn't seen it, as she had been distancing herself from the internet:

"I was gone. I did not touch Twitter or TikTok, except maybe once during the music video time. My brain feels so smooth and clear. It's like I washed it, it's like I gave my brain a bath."

Adin Ross hasn’t had the best relationship with Pokimane. He has previously criticized her for her views, while she has been openly critical of Kick. For instance, Ross controversially used the 'B' word on Pokimane after she praised Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance (Ross is close with Drake, which prompted the vitriol).

