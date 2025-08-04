"He said something pretty insane to someone": FaZe Apex reveals why FaZe Clan didn't recruit IShowSpeed

FaZe Clan's Chief Operating Officer, Yousef &quot;FaZe Apex&quot; Abdelfattah, has revealed why the organization did not recruit YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed.&quot; In a YouTube video titled FaZe Apex and FaZe Rain Answer 20 Uncomfortable Questions,&quot; the collective's founding members were asked the following question:&quot;Question 16: Anyone you wish you recruited early to FaZe and why?&quot;FaZe Apex disclosed that the organization had &quot;almost recruited&quot; AMP (Any Means Possible) and Beta Squad members. He elaborated:&quot;I'm actually very happy, again, that these people didn't join FaZe. I think it would have caused so many problems, and they would have had a horrible experience. AMP, we almost recruited them. We almost recruited Beta Squad. Like, literally on call, well AMP, like, literally, like, they were ready to join. And someone on our team... I hate him. He blew it. I don't even hate him because of that; I hate him for other reasons. But yeah, he blew it.&quot;FaZe Apex then spoke about Richard &quot;Banks&quot; Bengston's suggestion to sign IShowSpeed. However, according to the 28-year-old, FaZe Clan decided not to recruit Darren after a video in which the streamer &quot;said something pretty insane to someone&quot; surfaced:&quot;Other than that, Speed. I remember when Speed was at 6-700,000 subscribers... I don't know if he would have joined, but Banks brought him up. He kinda knew about him. He was friends with Adin and all that. But it was at the time where FaZe was very, very corporate, and the world was different. And Speed had an insane clip. He had a very, very bad, like, a clip where he said something pretty insane to someone. But, like, that clip being out there was literally the reason that we're like, 'No, we can't recruit him,' because at that time, the world was just a different place.&quot;FaZe Rain says MrBeast could have joined FaZe Clan &quot;way back in the day&quot;After FaZe Apex discussed why IShowSpeed had not been recruited to FaZe Clan, Nordan &quot;FaZe Rain&quot; Shat stated that Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; Donaldson could have joined the organization &quot;way back in the day.&quot;Explaining why he believed the most subscribed YouTuber would not have been a good fit for FaZe Clan, FaZe Rain said:&quot;I mean, I know MrBeast could have, like, joined way back in the day. But also think about MrBeast and FaZe; it just doesn't make sense. Everything he's done is like for the point and the video. It's not like a team thing. He has his own friend group.&quot;Timestamp - 24:30In other news, on July 28, 2025, Banks announced his departure from FaZe Clan for the &quot;time being&quot; following the alleged MLG meme coin scam controversy.