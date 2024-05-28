"He didn't say nothing wrong" - Kai Cenat responds to KSI saying he's "still more famous" than him and IShowSpeed

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has responded to YouTube star Olajide "KSI's" recent comments about him and Darren "IShowSpeed." During a livestream on May 27, 2024, Kai Cenat was browsing his official subreddit when he came across KSI saying that he considered himself "more famous" than him and IShowSpeed. However, he felt the streamers were "more relevant" than him.

The professional boxer said:

"I mean, from my point of view, I mean, obviously, I'm going to be a little biased. But I'd say I am probably still more famous. But Kai and Speed (are) more relevant. If that makes sense."

KSI provided an analogy to explain his sentiments, saying he was as popular as Drake or Jay-Z. Meanwhile, Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed were comparable to Playboi Carti. He elaborated:

"Let's say in terms of music, I am Drake/Jay-Z, or something like that. Kai and Speed are Ye or Playboi Carti. So, I'd say Playboi Carti or Ye are very relevant right now. You know what I mean? But everyone knows Drake. Is that fair to say? Or maybe I'm just washed."

According to Kai Cenat, KSI's statements were not "wrong." He went on to say that his fans "forgot" that the Briton was an "OG." He explained:

"Nah, you all saying, 'Cap,' but he didn't say nothing wrong, gang. You know what's crazy? You all just forget. You all forget. He didn't say nothing wrong. Y'all forget. Y'all live and y'all forget, and that's bad, bro! He's an OG in this motherf**ker! This n**ga (has) been doing this s**t."

Kai Cenat explains why KSI is "not wrong" for saying that he is "still more famous" than him and IShowSpeed

At the two-hour mark of the stream, Kai Cenat responded to KSI saying that he was "still more famous" than him and IShowSpeed. After claiming that his audience "forgot" that the 30-year-old was an "OG," the two-time Streamer of the Year winner explained why JJ was "not wrong" and why he respected him.

He said:

"To be in this game for ten years is a lot. It's a lot! Look, this is why I respect KSI. Not only was he relevant for ten-plus years, he also was on a content group that never broke up. Do you know how hard that is? That's still dominating the game today. Let's talk about it, bro!"

Timestamp: 02:41:30

The New York native further stated that content creators should respect those who "came first":

"He's in the content group that's still pulling the most numbers out after ten-plus years. He is still relevant and has a multi-billion-dollar company. Like, he has said nothing wrong. And in this game, when you're a content creator, you've got to show your respect to the n**gas who came first. 100%! You've got to, bro. You have to, bro!"

In other news, Kai Cenat recently spoke about streamer X Communities and announced that he would never create one in the future. The AMP-affiliated personality slammed streamer X Communities, claiming they promote "parasocial" behavior.