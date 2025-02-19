"He says he made too much money": Jasontheween claims Nmplol discussed retiring off-camera

FaZe Clan member and Twitch streamer Jason "Jasontheween" made some revelations about fellow streamer and OTK member Nick "Nmplol." For those out of the loop, Nmplol has recently been embroiled in a bit of a drama, alleged to be involved in a million-dollar divorce with Malena, his ex-girlfriend (report shared by YouTuber Henry Resilient).

Today (February 19, 2025), Jasontheween revealed his conversation with Nmplol. The streamer recently collaborated for a gameshow stream (Queen of the Hills) hosted by AustinShows. According to the FaZe Clan member, Nick had expressed his desire to retire from streaming. He said:

"Dude, when I was talking to Nmp, behind the cameras, this dude was talking about retiring, bro. He's like, 'After this, I'm gonna retire.' But I think he's trolling, bro. There's no way, he's about to retire. He's lying. How many times did he say he was retiring?"

He also reacted to a fan joking about Nmplol seemingly losing half of his money in his alleged divorce with Malena:

"He's like 45. Then he says he's made too much money in his life and he says he's good. So, you know, f**k it. (Reads chat) He's not retiring after losing half the money' (referring to his alleged divorce)."

What is OTK streamer Nmplol's situation with Malena?

OTK member Nmplol has recently made headlines following reports of an alleged divorce from Malena. The news went viral after being shared by legal YouTuber Henry Resilient. According to legal documents provided by Resilient, the couple got married in September 2015:

"The parties were married on or about September 25, 2015, and have ceased to live together as spouses."

Nmplol has neither confirmed nor denied the marriage speculations. However, he stated that he wished to keep the details private and clarified that there was no fighting involved:

"Guys, we have a seven-month sub, he says, 'Divorce, talk about it, we are waiting.' Okay. No, I'm not going to talk about it. That is not what Malena and I want to do. So... yeah. That's not the plan. She doesn't want nothing to do with the internet, man. So, just doesn't. Like, she's gone, she left, she's tired of it. So, nothing to say."

(Timestamp: 01:40:45)

The couple broke up in September 2024, with Nmplol announcing the split on his X account. Since then, he has hinted at a possible relationship with Twitch streamer Katchii. However, he has not confirmed whether they are dating.

