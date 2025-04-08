"Hope everything is ok": Fans show concern as CouRageJD announces abrupt hiatus from livestreaming

Streamer Jack “CouRage,” popularly known as “CouRageJD,” announced a break from content creation on April 8, 2025. The streamer did not share details about when he would return, leaving his audience concerned. Jack’s fans and other content creators wished him the best, while hoping everything was alright.
While the reason behind CouRageJD's hiatus is currently unknown, fans speculated that the streamer might be facing personal issues. Twitch streamer @StarbOt responded to CouRageJD’s announcement, saying:
“Sending Prayers, hope everything is ok.”
Many fans asked Jack to take as much time as he needs. Here are some X posts put out by fans in support of the streamer:
“It's all good Jack. Just know we love you Jack, i hope everything is gonna be good.Take as much time as you need, we'll be waiting for you to come back. Take care, Stay safe, Peace & Love,” wrote X user @CaptainnRexx.
“Love you brotha, Take your time, we’ll be here for you in spirit,” wrote X user @erikbond.
Content creators Lannan “LazarBeam,” Andre “TypicalGamer,” Chris “Squatingdog,” and Brooke “BrookeAB” sent emojis as replies to Jack’s post, to offer their support. Call of Duty: Warzone tournament caster Garett “GrandmasterGojj” joined the other creators and said:
“Praying for peace, brother.”
CouRageJD has not streamed in nearly two weeks
Jack had taken a break from streaming last month, and his last broadcast was on March 26, 2025. The content creator told his fans that he would be away for a sponsored project with Lenovo. Later, he gave fans an update on April 5, 2025, saying:
“This week was one of the most special weeks I’ve had in my career. Worked on an incredible opportunity with so many positive people. So excited for you all to see it. See you on stream soon.”
During his recent livestreams, the streamer talked about how disappointed he was with the rumored Fortnite Star Wars season. CouRageJD joked about how he does not like the Star Wars franchise and wanted something different. Despite this, he said he would continue streaming the game during Chapter 6 Season 3, which will release in May 2025 with new content.
