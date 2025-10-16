How much money has MoistCr1TiKaL made on YouTube and Twitch? Streamer reveals his earnings

Popular streamer and YouTuber Charles "MoistCr1TiKaL" has revealed his lifetime earnings on YouTube and Twitch, disclosing that he has made $35,870,022.16 and $4,158,749.29, respectively. On October 15, 2025, the content creator uploaded a video titled I'm Not Turning It Back On, in which he revealed how much money he had made on YouTube and Twitch, just days after announcing that he had disabled donations on the platforms.

At the four-minute-25-second mark of the video, MoistCr1TiKaL displayed his Twitch dashboard, revealing his income from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2024, and said:

"And from 2021 to basically 2025, I made $4.1 million. And to those astute observers amongst you, with those keen peepers, you might notice that my subscriptions are less than half of what they were for the previous two-year period. So, even though I have 180,000 less subs across these three years than I did for the previous two, I still made significantly more. And that is because of ads."

According to MoistCr1TiKaL, running advertisements on livestream is the "breadbasket to streamers," and his Twitch earnings did not include brand deals or sponsorships:

"Ads are the breadbasket to streamers. That is the jelly to the peanut butter sandwich that is streaming. And keep in mind, these numbers here, the $4.1 (million), the $1.2 (million), those don't even include brand deals or sponsorships, and I didn't have any, like, ancillary donations. But a lot of streamers do through, like, Streamlabs for, like, text-to-speech stuff like that. So, that doesn't include any of those other means of making money through the medium. This is solely through just Twitch itself."

Timestamp - 04:25

"An unfathomable amount of money" - MoistCr1TiKaL on earning $35.8 million on YouTube

At the seven-minute mark of the video mentioned above, MoistCr1TiKaL showed a screenshot of the revenue tab of his YouTube channel analytics dashboard, showing that he had earned $35,870,022.16 from May 7, 2007, to October 14, 2025.

Describing this as an "unfathomable amount of money," MoistCr1TiKaL said:

"Huge f**king number. An unfathomable amount of money. From starting this channel in 2007 all the way until today, I have made $35.8 million. I never even imagined that amount of money was possible to earn without just being born rich. I have said from day one - I got incredibly lucky. I will never be able to put into words just how lucky I got with all of this s**t here. I'm not special. I got lucky. I have always said that, and I still believe that to this day."

MoistCr1TiKaL reveals his lifetime YouTube earnings (Image via youtube.com/@penguinz0)

In other streamer news, FaZe Silky recently called Twitch CEO Dan Clancy "racist" for not including Kai Cenat and Darren "IShowSpeed" in his Mount Rushmore of streamers.

