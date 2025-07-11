How did Nick Adams get nicknamed ‘Alpha Male’? Content detailed as influencer gets nominated as Ambassador to Malaysia by Trump

US President Donald Trump has nominated Nick Adams as the Ambassador to Malaysia. Adams is a known right-wing influencer and is a self-proclaimed 'Alpha Male'.

Ad

Adams is known for promoting the stereotypical brand of masculinity that includes plenty of steaks and visits to the Hooters restaurant. Hooters is known for having women servers who wear what many deem to be short clothes. He also consistently promotes lifting heavy weights and the Bible.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Adams has also written multiple books, including Alpha Kings, which was released in February 2024. This book, along with his promotion of the stereotypical masculine traits and activities, has led him to hail himself as an 'alpha male'.

Also Read: Martina Navratilova furious with Donald Trump administration as reports emerge of inhumane conditions in 'Alligator Alcatraz' camp

Nick Adams on being nominated by Donald Trump as Ambassador to Malaysia

Nick Adams, originally from Australia, was involved in politics there before leaving in 2012 after several controversies. He moved to the U.S. and became a citizen in 2021.

Ad

Known for his strong right-wing views, Adams has written several books. In 2017, Donald Trump promoted his book Green Card Warrior. Now, Trump has nominated him as the Ambassador to Malaysia.

After the announcement, Adams shared a post on his X account, expressing gratitude for the opportunity. He wrote,

"Mr. President, thank you for the honor of a lifetime. In your America, all dreams come true. It will be my honor to represent the United States of America in Malaysia."

Ad

"To the esteemed Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I look forward to a confirmation process that is at the heart of the Constitution that has given me the freedom to pursue the American Dream. Thank you again to our Greatest President Ever! God Bless the United States of America!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

If Nick Adams is confirmed for the position, he will replace Edgard Kagan, who was nominated by former President Joe Biden.

Also Read: What happened to CaseOh? Streamer's mother gives health update amid recent hiatus

More about Nick Adams' origins in Australia

Adams was born in Australia to a Greek Australian father and German Australian mother on September 5, 1984. At just 16 months, he was diagnosed with a stage four neuroblastoma, but he survived it. As per The Guardian, Adams once explained that:

Ad

“Many thought that I would never live into adulthood at all."

Adams later joined the Liberal Party and was elected to the Municipality of Ashfield council in 2004 in Australia. He became the youngest ever deputy mayor in Australia at 21. In 2005, he proposed a motion to ban pigeons in the area, saying,

“Ashfield should be inhospitable to pigeons. Avian influenza does not respect borders … I’m not an expert. I’m not an accountant. I’m certainly not a pest controller. Don’t ask me about procedure. What I would like to see is no pigeons in our area.”

Ad

Later on, Nick Adams rallied against multiculturalism and also faced criticism for missing council meetings. In 2009, he had an altercation with Channel Ten journalist Brett Mason. The Liberal Party of Australia threatened to suspend him for six months, but he resigned.

Also Read: Who is Ruby Tuesday Matthews? All about influencer and family as fiancé plead guilty on drunk driving charges

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More