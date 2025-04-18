"I disagree with the judge's decision": Karl Jobst releases YouTube video after losing defamation case against Billy Mitchell

YouTuber Karl Jobst released a new video following his loss in a defamation trial against professional gamer Billy Mitchell. The latter sued the former in September 2024 and won over $350,000. The lawsuit went against Karl’s favor because he wrongly linked Billy to YouTuber Apollo Legend’s suicide and failed to retract the statement. In the recently uploaded video, the YouTuber said he disagreed with the judge’s decision and planned to contest the decision.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Timestamp 0:09

In a video titled I Lost, Karl Jobst revealed that he was looking at potential avenues for appeal:

“It is not the result I wanted or expected, and it is honestly quite shocking. Personally, I disagree with the judge’s decision, and so I’m currently exploring potential avenues for appeal. An appeal may stay the judgment on application until the appeal has concluded, which can result in several outcomes. The appeal could be dismissed, and I could be ordered to pay the original judgment. The judgment award may be lowered if a court finds it excessive, or the judgment may be overturned completely.”

Ad

Karl Jobst addresses recent AI controversy

Karl addressed the recent comments his viewers and other internet users made about him. He was recently found supposedly using AI to predict the outcome of his lawsuit, which led to criticism from fans. The incident occurred when Billy Mitchell shared a screenshot of the YouTuber’s Discord messages, where he said:

"We fed all the court transcripts in AI. It said that there is no scenario where I lose lol. It said even if Billy wins the damages will be nominal and he will have to pay my cost."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Karl Jobst addressed the AI controversy, saying that he was having fun with his friends and did not seriously use AI to predict the outcome of his lawsuit. He also called out people who went after him, at the 30:30 mark of his recent video, saying:

“Many people are taking advantage of what is the worst experience of my life to get after me for things that are just outrageous, and it sucks because on one hand I want to defend myself, but on the other hand I agree that I made a lot of mistakes.”

Ad

Karl Jobst claimed he made mistakes and publicly said things he should not have. YouTuber Shawn “vanburen20” had recently warned the content creator about posting details about his lawsuit on Discord and pursuing the lawsuit any further.

In other news, xQc called out iDubbz for collaborating with Denims and Frogan for the newest Content Cop video. The streamer was unhappy with the video and called it “content slop.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhimannu Das Abhimannu Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. His writing journey started after he drew the attention of websites dedicated to Hearthstone, a game he'd played competitively. Since then, he has worked for multiple organizations. He has nearly 10 years of journalistic experience and over 3,500 articles to his name. He has also interviewed prominent esports teams like Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and Bleed Esports.



Abhimannu's love of gaming was inspired by Pokemon Gold, which he played on a borrowed Gameboy Color at the age of eight. These days, he mostly sticks to multiplayer titles like Apex Legends, The Finals, etc. He is also particularly fond of Stardew Valley.



Abhimannu's hobbies are watching soccer and trying new dishes. Know More