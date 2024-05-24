"I drink it, am I stupid?" — KSI reacts to Eddie Abbew's review of PRIME Energy Drinks

British influencer and boxer Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, aka KSI, has put out a response to Eddie Abbew's review of Logan Paul and KSI’s energy drink, Prime. The drinks are created and marketed by Prime Hydration, which produces energy drinks, sports drinks, and drink mixes that contain varying levels of caffeine, electrolytes, and added micronutrients.

Eddie Abbew, a former NHS psychiatric nurse, Mr.Great Britain, and a bodybuilder, recently put out a video criticizing the popular energy drink. Abbew claimed that the Prime energy has an incredibly high level of caffeine and that it gives energy by:

“f**king up with your hormones”

Abbew goes on to discourage people from drinking it, saying:

“You’re not stupid, are you?”

KSI, who is also part of the team behind Prime, came out with a response on his YouTube channel.

Expand Tweet

In a 14-minute-long video posted on May 24, 2024, the boxer reacted to the review and said:

"I drink it, am I stupid?"

While initially laughing at Abbew’s statements, KSI then said that everything in moderation is fine, and the drink has not affected him negatively at all. He said:

“You can do anything in excess that is bad for you!”

Just after this, Eddie Abbew, in his video, states that:

“Anyone that tell you can have this in moderation is a f**king liar! This will f**k with you gut bacteria, rob you of your f**king self esteem.”

Abbew then points out the high amount of caffeine, to which the boxer says that it's the only US version, the UK version has a lower value. The influencer also says “It’s like drinking coffee.”

However, in the end, Olatunji also agrees that young people shouldn't be drinking this and it is only fine if you are over 18.

Watch the full video here:

Abbrew followed his original post with another video on May 24, 2024, expanding on his negative opinion of the drinks.

Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime energy drink have been banned in several schools across the globe

Incidentally, Eddie Abbew is not the first person to speak up against Prime energy drink. The drink, which was released to much fanfare, was shortly called out by several government regulation agencies worldwide for its abnormally high amount of caffeine and other health safety violations.

Prime Energy drinks have also generated controversy due to their marketing tactics, which have been criticized for especially targeting children and teenagers.

As of May 2024, the drink is banned in schools in Australia, Canada, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The drink has also been banned from entry in New Zealand, Denmark, Netherlands, and Slovenia, among others.