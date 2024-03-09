Who is KSI? All about his friendship and association with WWE star Logan Paul

SmackDown's ongoing episode began with an influencer takeover. Logan Paul opened the show and made an important announcement. He let the WWE Universe know that going forward, every PLE in the promotion will have Prime Energy Drink's logo in the center of the canvas.

After this announcement, The Maverick introduced KSI to the ring. While the night ended terribly for KSI as he was on the receiving end of an RKO, many fans who didn't know him were unaware of his connection with Logan Paul. To explain, KSI, like Logan, is a YouTuber who switched to boxing.

Hailing from London, KSI's relationship with Logan Paul began with a heated rivalry. They used this heat to promote a series of two boxing matches. While the first was an amateur bout that ended in a draw, the second was a professional one, which KSI won via decision.

After losing, Logan Paul quickly praised his opponent and invited him to the IMPAULSIVE podcast. This invitation was accepted, and this is probably what began their friendship. Soon, Logan and KSI launched Prime.

The duo toured different parts of the world to promote the drink, ensuring it became a massive success. Overall, it's pretty mindboggling when one considers how Paul and KSI developed a heated rivalry into a friendship and partnership that led them to make plenty of profit.

Logan Paul was recently subject to praise from WWE Legend

Despite not spending much time in professional wrestling, Logan Paul has created a successful career. Since debuting in the Stamford-based promotion, The Maverick has wrestled big names like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He also beat Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

During a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Legend John Cena was asked to comment on Logan's run with the Stamford-based promotion. The 16-time champion said Paul knows how to tell a story:

"We bring in outside influence to help us. And then you have someone you don't really need to convince that much to come on in. And then somebody who embraces our world and is completely respectful and risks a lot more than I would in the ring, like does stuff that I'll never be able to do every single time he's out there. And he knows how to set a story."

He added:

"He knows how to drum up interest. He's using all of his talents that he's built over the years in our universe. He's been doing what we do. He's just been over on his own channel. The me now appreciates the fact that he is bringing his world into ours and respectfully so," Cena mentioned.

Overall, receiving praise from a legend like John Cena is massive for Logan Paul. It will be interesting to see how The Maverick's story goes ahead leading up to WrestleMania 40.

