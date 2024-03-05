"He knows how to drum up interest" - John Cena weighs in on 28-year-old star's impact on WWE

John Cena recently praised a 28-year-old star for creating buzz and attracting eyeballs with his WWE appearances.

The name in question is current United States Champion Logan Paul. He won the title from WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023 using unfair means. Since becoming champion, he has defended his gold once against Kevin Owens at this year's Royal Rumble.

On the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Cenation Leader was asked to share his thoughts on Logan Paul's WWE run so far. John Cena credited the United States Champion for connecting the social media world to the pro wrestling business and vice versa.

"We bring in outside influence to help us. And then you have someone you don't really need to convince that much to come on in. And then somebody who embraces our world and is completely respectful and risks a lot more than I would in the ring, like does stuff that I'll never be able to do every single time he's out there. And he knows how to set a story."

The 46-year-old further discussed how The Maverick was an asset for WWE:

"He knows how to drum up interest. He's using all of his talents that he's built over the years in our universe. He's been doing what we do. He's just been over on his own channel. The me now appreciates the fact that he is bringing his world into ours and respectfully so," Cena mentioned. (H/T: Insight)

Cena appeared on the 407th episode of The Maverick's podcast, Impaulsive. However, they haven't crossed paths inside the ring yet.

John Cena teases another WWE World Championship run

The Cenation Leader currently has 16 world title wins to his name. He is tied with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for being the most decorated World Champion in history.

During the same conversation, John Cena was asked about his all-time favorite WWE World Championship victory. Interestingly, the 46-year-old legend replied that his upcoming world title win would be his favorite, teasing that he would love to surpass Ric Flair and become a 17-time World Champion.

“My next one [is my favorite.] I have often said that the time is coming for me to hang them up and I’m not lying when I say, but it’s not tomorrow. It’s probably soon, but not tomorrow, so you never know.”

There have been reports about WWE brewing something for Cena's potential appearance at WrestleMania 40. Fans would love to see The Cenation Leader grace the mega event with his presence.

