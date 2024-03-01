Big update on John Cena's WWE return at WrestleMania 40 - Reports

The latest report has provided a massive update on John Cena's status for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 40 in Philadephia.

At the Crown Jewel 2023, The Leader of Cenation was on a mission to win his first televised singles match since 2018. However, Solo Sikoa sent him packing. The 46-year-old legend has been away from the ring since putting over The Bloodline member in Saudi Arabia.

Given that WrestleMania 40 is only a month away, the WWE Universe awaits the return of Cena in some way or another. Apart from teasing the second season of the Peacemaker series, previous reports suggest that the 16-time World Champion has been trying to make it to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, John Cena will soon be filming the second season of Peacemaker. However, if his acting schedule allowed him to appear for WrestleMania 40, the idea is to do something that isn't "deemed a risk" & "something fun, short and memorable and with substance."

John Cena's dislike towards a 42-year-old former star may have hurt his WWE push, believes Dutch Mantell

Pro wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently mentioned that The Leader of Cenation potentially not liking the former WWE Superstar Alex Riley may have stopped the company from giving him a major push.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former manager mentioned that Riley was one of the talents whom the 16-time World Champion allegedly disliked, causing an impact on his run in the Stamford-based promotion.

"Remember earlier I was talking it doesn't take a lot to lose your push, not with Vince (McMahon), not with him in charge. It could be anything, so Cena probably didn't like Alex Riley, so he probably just went and poured his heart out to Vince. 'Well, we can fix that.' They just didn't tell Riley nothing and just stopped pushing him," he said.

It remains to be seen if the 46-year-old WWE legend get some time off from his Hollywood schedule to grace his presence at The Biggest Show of The Year.

