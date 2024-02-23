Potential update on John Cena's status for WrestleMania XL -Reports

John Cena was the face of WWE for over two decades before pursuing a career as an A-Lister in Hollywood. A recent report provided an update on The Cenation Leader's status for one of the biggest events of all time in Philadelphia.

Last year, John Cena came up short at WrestleMania 39 when he lost to Austin Theory. The Franchise Player has been giving back to the company after he successfully transitioned into a Hollywood megastar. While Cena still loves working for the promotion, it's become difficult for the star to appear on every show.

However, there's a possibility that the 16-time WWE Champion could appear at WrestleMania XL. According to Aaron Varble of SEScoops, The Cenation Leader is trying to make it in for the event in Philadelphia. As of now, there are no directive plans, but Cena would potentially do something at WrestleMania.

"I’ve been told that John Cena is “trying to make it in” for WrestleMania “to do something.”

In November 2023, Cena had his last match of the year against The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. After the loss, Cena hasn't returned to weekly television.

Popular star takes a shot at John Cena ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Last year, John Cena made a sporadic appearance in London at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 after he lost to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. The Cenation Leader cut a promo and praised the crowd in attendance.

During the segment, he also requested the audience to make noise if they wanted WrestleMania to take place in their country. Later, Grayson Waller showed up, and the two ended up getting physical inside the ring to close the segment.

Today, WWE hosted a press event ahead of the Elimination Chamber in Perth. During the event, Grayson Waller came out and fired a shot at Cena while interacting with the crowd from his home country:

"I've been telling Triple H for months we need to come to Australia. Eight months ago, I stood in the O2 Arena in London. It was disgusting, and John Cena said in my face we need WrestleMania in London. [Crowd boos and chants Cena sucks] You guys are right. Cena does suck. But if you guys want more big events like this, we need to show WWE that the Australian fans are the best in the world."

It will be interesting to see if Cena appears at WrestleMania 40.

