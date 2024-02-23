"Cena does suck" - Top SmackDown star takes a major shot at John Cena during WWE Elimination Chamber Press Event

Current WWE SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller took a massive shot at John Cena during the Elimination Chamber Press Event.

It was held in his home country of Australia, and several superstars who will be competing at the Premium Live Event this Saturday made an appearance. After the conference started, Grayson Waller came out and got a good reaction from his fellow Aussies.

He stated that he's been vocal about WWE holding a PLE in The Land Down Under and reflected on his confrontation with John Cena at Money in the Bank last year in London. After the crowd chanted, "Cena sucks," Grayson Waller echoed it by stating that the 16-time world champion does indeed suck.

"I've been telling Triple H for months we need to come to Australia. Eight months ago, I stood in the O2 Arena in London. It was disgusting, and John Cena said in my face we need WrestleMania in London. [Crowd boos and chants Cena sucks] You guys are right. Cena does suck. But if you guys want more big events like this, we need to show WWE that the Australian fans are the best in the world," said Waller.

Expand Tweet

Grayson Waller will host The Grayson Waller Effect at WWE Elimination Chamber. His guests will be Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Do you think Cena will show up at Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments below!

Please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE