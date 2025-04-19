"I am flabbergasted": Ethan Klein slams iDubbbz for supposedly threatening him with violence in viral Content Cop video

Ethan Klein has called out Ian "iDubbbz" and claimed that the YouTuber had threatened him with violence in the viral Content Cop video while reacting to it on April 18, 2025. For those out of the loop, Ian posted an 1 hr 6 minute long video titled Content Cop - H3 on April 16 and criticized Ethan for his political takes and the ongoing feud with other political streamers such as his former friend HasanAbi.

At one point in the video, iDubbbz said that he feels Ethan Klein needs an "a**-whooping" while responding to Psychology in Seattle, who supposedly said that Ethan needs a hug. In the Content Cop, Ian says:

"He [Ethan] needs a hug. Now, of course it kind of pisses me off to hear that sh*t, 'cus I'm like, 'What are we doing? What are we saying, he needs a hug?' No, he doesn't need a hug, he needs a f**king a**-whooping is what he needs."

While reacting to this part on the April 18 H3 Podcast stream, Ethan Klein called out iDubbbz and recalled how he has been complaining about people threatening him and his family online. For context, the podcast host addressed "harassment campaigns" against him and his family earlier this year.

Ethan Klein said:

"My complaint is about people threatening violence. There are a lot of threats of violence against me and my family, and your response is to tell your audience that what I need is to get punched in the face. This is the new iDubbbz? The punch him in the face guy?"

The H3 Podcast host added that the comment about "a**-whooping" was wrong and mean-spirited:

"I am flabbergasted by this take. It's just mean-spirited, it's wrong. What do you mean, dude? It's so disappointing, I don't even know what to say. God!"

Ethan Klein calls iDubbbz a "dumb ignorant f**k" for his take on the Israel-Palestine conflict

In the same stream where Ethan Klein slammed iDubbbz for allegedly advocating violence against him, the H3 Podcast host also criticized the Content Cop video for its take on the conflict in Israel and Palestine. As mentioned, iDubbbz's video is primarily about Ethan's ongoing feud with other creators such as HasanAbi. The controversy in question is based on Ethan Klein and HasanAbi's political differences when it comes to the conflict in Israel-Palestine.

After watching a relevant part of the Content Cop video about the conflict in the Middle East, Ethan Klein called iDubbbz ignorant for his take:

"You dumb ignorant f**k. How dare you attempt to lecture me on this conflict? You just learned about this two weeks ago, clearly. And you are just deferring to Hasan as an expert. It's mind-bendingly dumb."

Ethan also challenged him to a debate on the matter:

"Bro, please call in and debate me about Israel-Palestine. Let's see who knows more about the conflict, you dumb f**k. Holy sh*t dude."

In related news, both Ethan and Hila Klein have slammed the Content Cop video in other ways as well, with the latter calling it an "incoherent mess."

