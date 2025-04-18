"I was being flirted with, and I flirted back": Keemstar responds to allegations of sexual misconduct

Controversial YouTuber Daniel "Keemstar" has responded to recent allegations of sexual misconduct by a former LolCow Live employee named Linx (@dramaqueenlinx on X). For context, Linx took to her YouTube channel (Linx) and uploaded a three-and-a-half-hour-long audio conversation with Keemstar that included some sexually explicit content.
During the latest LolCow Live episode (April 17, 2025), Keemstar reacted to the allegations. When pressed about breaking one of the rules of their Discord, Daniel said:
"I was being flirted with, and I flirted back. That is all."
He later described his statements as "sarcastic flirt jokes." He said:
"I think it was clear that I was making sarcastic flirt jokes. They were jokes than f**king rizz. I think that's clear."
What did Keemstar say to the ex-LolCow Live employee? Clips explored
Linx, who has a modest 4K subscriber count on her channel, uploaded a bunch of audio content and screenshots, seemingly exposing controversial YouTuber Keemstar for making explicit comments.
Some of the clips from the original video have made their way to X. For instance, in one clip, the Drama Alert host was heard saying:
"At one point, we'll exchange fluids, but let's not rush. I will totally turn your face into a glazed donut at some point in our lives, but I miss my friend."
Some of the messages saw Keemstar make suggestive comments, such as one particular text exchange saw him express his desire to "guide" Linx. He wrote:
"I looked at you as a friend. Someone I could guide into something great. You just too sneaky girl."
Another clip that was circulated online saw Keemstar ask for explicit pictures from Linx. He was heard saying:
"Send new n*des in the morning. That's a task. I want fresh a** pictures and not pictures that people have seen before. That's rude. I'll be real. That's f**king rude."
Linx also addressed the situation at length during her stream. She revealed that Keemstar had allegedly told her she could return to LolCow Live if she “worked hard.” She said:
"He then propositioned that if I worked 'really hard' for the next few months and proved myself, then I would be able to come back. I don't know if that was a manipulation thing or if he was serious. There was a point where he said, 'At one point we'll exchange fluids.' This whole thing is a mess."
Keemstar is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend Brantley (@brantleykeem). While she's quite active on social media, she has yet to respond to the ongoing drama.