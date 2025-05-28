"I lean on the ace spectrum": Hololive VTuber Gigi Murin opens up about her sexuality

Hololive-affiliated VTuber Gigi Murin has opened up about her sexuality by coming out as asexual. During her Superchat Reading livestream on May 27, 2025, Gigi decided to do a "lore drop" about herself while interacting with her live audience. Initially hesitant to open up about the matter, the virtual content creator stated:

"'Never heard of Gigi talk about reading her sm*t so proudly.' Okay. To me, I never really talked about this before. I'm going to talk about this in this random Super stream. No. I don't know. Maybe. I don't know. Do I talk about it? I don't know. I feel as if, I don't know. I don't know. Do I talk about this? I would say...Gigi lore drop. Gigi lore drop for everyone. Everyone is going to be like, 'Whoa, what? Why did you just share that with us?'"

Gigi Murin then disclosed that she leans toward the asexuality spectrum:

"I feel...guys, I'm sharing with you, it's almost been a year since Justice has been around. I think I am on, like, I'm leaning...I lean towards... personally, I lean towards...I would say, I think I lean on the ace spectrum (The asexual spectrum). And that is where I'm at. And, it's just like I don't see things sexually."

Fans on the r/VirtualYoutubers subreddit had a lot to say about the VTuber's revelation.

"I'm happy she felt comfortable doing this. She seems to still value romantic attraction, or maybe she just finds the flirting hilarious, which it is either way." Redditor Ruskiem43 commented

"Absolutely godly take, Gigi, you've become my newest hero for this." Redditor Chef_Chen_Art wrote

"As an ace vtuber, I’m glad! :D" VTuber Zippy stated

VTuber Gigi Murin says she is "definitely demiromantic" after opening up about her sexuality

Gigi Murin continued the conversation and described herself as "demiromantic." For those unfamiliar, demiromanticism is an orientation in which romantic attraction emerges after forming a strong emotional connection with another person.

The YouTube streamer said,

"Yeah, I don't know, I'm definitely, it's like, what's the term? Like, demiromantic. You know? Which is to say, people are like, 'Isn't that everyone?' But I don't think, it's like, when I hear people talk about it, I don't feel towards their experiences. You know? Like, I hear other people's experiences, and I'm like, 'I don't line up with your experiences.'"

