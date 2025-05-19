VTuber Aliciaxlife and Katliente drama explained

A new controversy has emerged in the VTuber and content creation communities, as Aliciaxlife, also known as "Alicia," and Katliente have become embroiled in a conflict. It all started on May 17, 2025, when Katliente took to X to address the November 2024 controversy, in which Aliciaxlife accused her of "clickbaiting cancer."

For context, on November 3, 2024, Alicia expressed her displeasure with Katliente's decision to upload a video titled, Vtuber With Cancer Got Hacked, by writing:

"BRO WHAT THE F**K IS THIS TITLE?! Click baiting my cancer IS INSANE. Reacting to my update video is totally fine but holy shit the title... ETHICS DOESN'T EXIST WHEN THERE IS AD REV TO BE MADE I GUESS?!" VTuber Aliciaxlife wrote on November 3, 2024.

In an X post dated May 17, 2025, Katliente admitted that she should have "immediately deleted" her video on Aliciaxlife. The YouTuber claimed that her editor uploaded the video "without her knowing," and said:

"I should’ve deleted the video immediately to avoid miscommunication with my editor, and that’s my fault. However, while I was asleep, my editor posted the video without me knowing. He does not have permission to post videos to my channel, and he never had posted a video prior to this so I did not expect that he would do that. He then saw the backlash about the video and changed the title to something about “remission”. My editor’s first language isn’t English, so he didn’t realize that the words “cancer” and “remission” aren’t interchangeable and mean two completely different things."

Katliente also claimed that she "privately apologized" and compensated the VTuber the moment she realized "something was wrong":

"The moment I realized something was wrong, I deleted the video, privately apologized to the vtuber, and compensated the vtuber for potential damages that could’ve occurred for the ~12 hours the video was up. You can see the timestamps in the attached photos of the post about the video 11/2/24 at around 11am PT and my message same day at around 11pm PT."

In a follow-up X post, Katliente shared screenshots of her private conversation with Alicia from November 2, 2024:

"You are a liar" - VTuber Aliciaxlife claims Katliente didn't delete the video featuring her because "she was too lazy," calls the latter a "hypocrite"

On the same day (May 17, 2025), Aliciaxlife responded to Katliente's aforementioned X post, calling the latter an "idiot."

While claiming that the YouTuber stated "in her own words" that she did not remove the video because she was "too lazy to take down" and that "taking down videos takes time," Alicia remarked:

"Hey there idiot, It’s me the person you exploited. Dont worry I showed all the screen shots in my video. It doesn’t save your ass. You said in your OWN WORDS “I was too lazy to take down” and that “taking down videos takes time”. You are a liar. You can pretend and act like your editor is the problem. But you are. You are a terrible person who thinks posting about my cancer is fine. Who chose to bring me up again to defend yourself when slamming on dokibird. You posted a video clickbaiting my cancer on your channel. You had it changed title to me being in remission."

The Twitch streamer went on to describe Katliente as a "hypocrite":

"YOU BASHED DOKI FOR HER “BLAMING OTHERS”. You are a hypocrite. Trying to call out someone else while you are the problem is just classic you though. Also all screen shots honey. I can provide them since they are in my response video."

"I just feel super anxious" - VTuber Aliciaxlife accuses Katliente of leaking her private information

On May 18, 2025, Aliciaxlife accused Katliente of leaking her full government name in a now-deleted X post. While acknowledging that her first and last names were public because she is a retired professional esports commentator, the VTuber stated that her middle name had never been made public.

Wondering why Katliente chose not to conceal her name in the now-deleted social media post, Alicia wrote:

"Kat has now deleted the tweet that doxx’d my full government name. After one day of it being up. When she made a google doc she censored everyone’s fully. When it came to mine she didn’t. I don’t know why. To be clear my first and last name are public due to me being a retired professional esports commentator. But my middle name has NEVER been public. This was a lot to take in and these past few days have been draining. I don’t know how you could try to write a “professional” statement in response to me but just dox me within it… but she clearly has fully covered others names before so why wasn’t the same done for me???"

Additionally, the VTuber stated that the recent incident left her "feeling super anxious":

"I’ve been spending time with my fiance and unplugging as much as I can. I will get back to normal video recordings soon. 👍🏽 rejecting DMs of people sending me my own name has been kinda freaking me out a bit. But it’s fine nothing too crazy I just feel super anxious."

As of this writing, Katliente has not responded to Aliciaxlife's most recent allegation.

