"I'll hold these memories in my heart forever" - BadBoyHalo, Quackity, and more Minecraft streamers react as QSMP ends after 429 days

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified May 25, 2024 08:44 GMT
Streamers react to QSMP series ending (Image via QSMP)
Popular Minecraft server QSMP (Quackity's Survival Multiplayer) has finally drawn to a close. The series has just ended (after 429 days since launching), which prompted some words of appreciation from the members of the server. Twitch streamer Alexis "Quackity" started this project back in March 2023. Despite a rocky start, this turned out to be a great journey for those involved.

The official X.com page of the server released a short video announcing the final event (titled QSMP Warrior Expedition). The end elicited several reactions from the members. For instance, Darryl "BadBoyHalo" wrote:

"A huge thank you to the team, the actors, the creators, and all the friends I made along the way I'll hold these memories in my heart forever."
The server's creator Quackity said:

"What this project has done, the people I've gotten to know 'cause of it and the impact it's made in the gaming sphere and the impact it will continue to make is f**king incredible."

Non-English speaking streamers join in to share their thoughts after the end of QSMP

One of the initial ideas behind launching QSMP was to create a space for non-English-speaking streamers. It became one of the first multilingual Minecraft project servers to go viral. Many streamers from this side of the community too shared their thoughts after the end of the journey.

Minecraft player Aymeric "Aypierre" wrote:

"Thank you QSMP, @Quackity, the past & present team, and the CC (content creators). One of the best experiences I have had as a CC in my 12 years of Minecraft, a real pleasure and refreshment to meet and discuss with players and communities from different backgrounds and cultures."
Another creator AileenaRIP wrote:

"I wanted to leave you this opening video that I started when the server opened and I advanced with the story, I didn't have the chance to finish it but I thought I would show it to you anyway."

(Quotes translated to English)

Twitch streamer Peqitw expressed:

"Obrigado QSMP."
Back in 2023, Quackity found himself in a bit of a tussle with fellow Minecraft streamer Dream. The main issue arose when Dream launched his own United SMP Minecraft server, which had a similar multilingual theme at the same time Quackity was launching his multilingual server.

