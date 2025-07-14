"I'm alive": CaseOh addresses community following his hiatus due to ear infection, claims he thought he was "about to die"

Twitch star Case "CaseOh" has returned to livestreaming following a hiatus due to health complications. The Arkansas native had been on a break from content creation ever since his mother disclosed that the streamer was unwell because of an ear infection and temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ).

CaseOh's mother kept the community informed through a series of Discord messages. On July 10, 2025, she reported that the content creator had been prescribed stronger antibiotics and ear drops for his ear infection, and that his TMJ was "adding to the pain and ringing in his ear":

Hey y'all Case went to the dr. They put him in some stronger antibiotics and drops for the ear infection. It could possibly take a couple more days before he gets any relief. The TMJ is adding to the pain and ringing in his ear along with the swelling. As soon as he is able to be up longer than 30mins he will be back and be more than happy to be back!! Will update tomorrow if he is able to stream.

On July 11, 2025, the 27-year-old's parent shared another update, claiming that CaseOh's health had taken a turn for the worse:

"Case had a turn for the worse last night. Pain and swelling kicked into overdrive. Over the course of the morning and afternoon. His ear is almost completely shut from swelling and his jaw is bad swollen as well. Called the doctor this morning about the tmj and swelling. They prescribed a steroid pack to calm the TMJ. He's had no sleep. Please continue praying and as of now he's hopeful to be back Sunday."

On July 13, 2025, CaseOh hosted his first broadcast since his hiatus from livestreaming and addressed the community, saying:

"Yo! Chat, I'm alive, bro! Hey, I'm alive! Chat, Lord, have mercy! Black hoodie, man! Black hoodie! What's good? What's good, chat? What's good, ladies and gentlemen? I have returned! Finally, once more, again! W, subbers, I can't even read 'em, there are so many! Oh, my goodness!"

"It was bad" - CaseOh explains why he believed he was "about to die" following a severe ear injection

At one point during his livestream, CaseOh's attention was drawn to his Twitch chat, where a viewer asked him about the cause of his health complication. After revealing that he had a severe ear infection and a "bad case of TMJ," the streamer said he thought he was "about to die" after his ear swelled.

CaseOh elaborated:

"'What do you think the cause was?' It was a severe ear infection combined with a bad case of TMJ that flared up at the same time. I got absolutely just double-slammed! It was bad. Dude, when my ear swole up, I thought I was like, 'Bro, this is about to spread to my brain.' I thought I was about to die. I thought this is about to spread to my brain, I'm about to die."

CaseOh is a top-ranking Twitch streamer, best known for his gaming and Just Chatting content. As of this writing, he boasts over 7.2 million followers on his channel.

