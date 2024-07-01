"I'm done!" - Sam Frank lambasts N3on after Kick streamer claims someone confronted him with a gun

Controversial internet personality Ragnesh "N3on" has once again garnered attention on social media after claiming that he was confronted by someone holding a gun. The content creator's livestream on July 1, 2024, was quite dramatic, as he accused a Jack in the Box employee of stealing $2,000 using his credit card.

During the same broadcast, N3on was seen talking to someone off-camera. Following their interaction, the 19-year-old claimed the individual was bolstering a firearm:

"Bro, he has a f**king gun in there, bro."

When the Kick streamer's girlfriend, Sam Frank, heard this, she lambasted him for "getting in trouble" multiple times:

"What the f**k are you saying? No! No! No! You've done this 20 times and you're getting in trouble every time! I'm done! I'm done with you! You're yelling at me for this! You're getting yourself in trouble! Why can't you just listen to that? Why are you getting mad at me when you're doing something wrong? You can't say s**t like that! You put someone on camera and saying they have a f**king gun. Why?! Why do you do this every time?!"

She added:

"You get yourself in trouble. Bro, I don't even care anymore. Bro, it's just like - what are you doing? Please, think! Why would you say something like that?"

N3on freaks out after claiming that an individual confronted him with a gun

After Sam Frank expressed her discontent with N3on's actions, the Kick streamer stated that he was "losing his mind" because of the situation:

"Yo, I'm losing my mind! I'm about to lose my s**t. Yeah, I'm trying to leave but he's trying to f**king talk to someone outside! What is he doing? Does he not understand what's happening?! Is he re**rded?! F**k!"

A few moments later, the Indian-American personality pleaded with his security personnel to leave the premises, claiming that the person was "calling people":

"Can we leave?! Bro, he's calling people. Can we leave? Please! Please, bro, I'm begging you. F**king hell, man!"

N3on's security personnel urged the content creator not to "compartmentalize everything" and to tell him what had happened:

"This right here, is how s**t happens, like how it happened the other day, bro. This right here. Guess what, I don't give a f**k! I got people right there! See, if you've got somebody in the city and that somebody is trying to press you, you're supposed to tell me that. I keep telling you, bro, stop trying to compartmentalize everything! Tell me everything! I'm not on a need-to-know basis. I need to know everything!"

The Kick streamer's cryptic posts on his official X Community (Image via X)

On the same day (July 1, 2024), N3on posted two cryptic tweets on his official X Community, stating that he was unable to provide details about the situation, adding that the "world is f**ked up."