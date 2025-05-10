"I'm a mom to a beautiful baby": VTuber Pina Pengin reveals why she went on a hiatus

VTuber Pina Pengin has revealed why she went on a hiatus, announcing that she has become a mother. On May 10, 2025, the content creator made a "major announcement" on X about the next phase of her online career. Disclosing that she recently took a break from content creation because of work, business, and her new motherhood, the VTuber wrote:

"I wanted to take a moment to share a little more with you, especially for those who may have missed the stream or who are looking for clarity. My recent hiatus was mainly due to work and business trips, but it's also because I'm a mom to a beautiful baby! When I first started Vtubing, I really wished I could've shared that I was happily married, but I was told that revealing such things might make it harder in the VTubing industry where dreams and reality are often kept separate."

Claiming that not sharing the news of having a baby with her community "truly broke" her heart because she "never liked keeping secrets or lying" to them, Pina Pengin stated:

"I've never liked keeping secrets or lying, and over time, it truly broke my heart not being able to share this part of my life with you, especially bringing a new life to this world. Penpals have always been so important to me as well so when I felt like I couldn't be fully open, even though I wanted to, it made me sad. But now, with your love and support, I finally feel ready to share this part of myself. I'm so lucky to have such a loving and welcoming community and VTuber friends who have been so supportive of me."

"I understand if some of you are surprised" - VTuber Pina Pengin addresses community following her VTube re-debut

Pina Pengin continued her X post, expressing gratitude to her community for being kind and understanding, making her feel safe and ready to be open with them. Stating that balancing IRL jobs, being a wife, mother, and a VTuber is "definitely challenging," the YouTube content creator wrote:

"I want to celebrate milestones with you - not just as a VTuber, but as a wife and a mother. You've supported me through so much, and I believe it's time to share the full me. Balancing IRL jobs, being a mom, a wife, and VTubing is definitely challenging, but I'm committed to doing my best! My passion is to bring healing and happiness to people through my music and contents."

Pina Pengin also acknowledged that some of her fans would be surprised by her announcement.

"I know there might be questions, and I understand if some of you are surprised. Please know that nothing about the content I create will change. I'm still the same penguin, the same singer-songwriter, the same cozy variety streamer who loves dad jokes and spending time with all of you. This is just a part of who I am that I'm excited to share."

Pina Pengin is a well-known English-speaking VTuber, best known for her gaming and collaborative livestreams. Originally debuted in June 2021, the content creator currently boasts 30.6k subscribers on YouTube.

