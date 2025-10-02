"I miss going out to parties and streaming": Wendy Ortiz's comments about 'being a mother for way too long' go viral

Twitch streamer and influencer Wendy Ortiz has gone viral on social media after saying that she has &quot;been a mother for way too long,&quot; and that she &quot;misses going out to parties and streaming everything.&quot; On October 1, 2025, videos from Ortiz's recent livestream surfaced on platforms such as X and TikTok, in which she addressed the community after returning to content creation.While claiming that she &quot;literally had been living life,&quot; the 21-year-old elaborated on her livestreaming plans by saying:&quot;That's basically it, guys. I've just literally been living life. Honestly, not streaming feels so good, but I miss streaming so much. I miss going out to parties and streaming everything. So, I think I'm going to start collabing and start going out and start streaming, start going to California again.&quot;Wendy Ortiz then said that she was &quot;tired&quot; of being a mother for &quot;two months straight&quot; and added:&quot;I think I've been a mother way too long. Like, it's been, like, two months straight of me being a mom, I'm tired of it. I'm not going to be a mom no more. I'm going to start going out again. I'm going to go out every weekend. So, enough of me being a mom. I am going to go out. So, I don't know...&quot;Netizens on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform had a lot to say about Wendy Ortiz's comments.&quot;Imagine thinking parenting had a trial period.&quot; X user @SneakySeven7 commented.&quot;I think most single moms feel like this and I’m just here to say it’s okay to have an identity outside of just being a mother.&quot; X user @RawForever8 remarked.&quot;Wait til she finds out being a mother is a lifelong obligation…&quot; X user @KingGreenBeans posted.&quot;She just wants to do what she does already without being a mom basically&quot; X user @thebipolarvirgo wrote.Who is Wendy Ortiz? A brief look into the streamer's online careerBorn on November 11, 2003, Wendy Ortiz is a popular internet personality, known for her Just Chatting and IRL content. She rose to prominence in 2023 when her content started getting significant traction on TikTok. As of this writing, she boasts 4.1 million followers on the ByteDance-owned social media platform.Ortiz created her official Twitch channel, wendolynortizz, in January 2024, and in 21 months, she has garnered 881,360 followers.Wendy Ortiz made headlines in May 2025 when she became embroiled in a feud with Adin Ross after the Kick ambassador called her and her fanbase out for comments about Tory Lanez. Ortiz eventually clapped back, calling the Florida native &quot;just crazy.&quot;