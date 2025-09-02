“I see why Ye was tweaking”: Netizens react to Kim Kardashian claiming she doesn’t believe in school homework for kids on Mafiathon 3

Kim Kardashian has stated that she doesn't believe children should receive homework at school. She made the statement during her appearance on Mafiathon 3 with Kai Cenat.

Mafiathon 3 is the third installment of Mafiathon, created by streamer Kai Cenat. It is generally a month-long event where he introduces multiple high-profile guests on streams and videos. On the first day of Mafiathon 3, i.e., Monday, September 1, Kim Kardashian appeared as a guest.

During the stream, she said:

“I don’t believe in homework.”

She further continued:

"No, but I’m gonna tell you why. Because, like, kids are in school for eight hours a day, when they come home, they need to like, then do sports, have a life, spend time with their family. I think the homework should be left for like, in school."

Fans online have reacted to Kardashian's statements, as one wrote:

"I see why Ye was tweaking"

BBK @BlueBagKey @FearedBuck I see why Ye was tweaking

Another tweeted,

BRENDEN CORR @DadBodBaba @FearedBuck Nope. No one should be taking advice from her on this…

Another commented,

E-Man @WigginsWick22 @FearedBuck No homework mean no preparation for tests or exams. Kanye was right about Kim.

Some netizens, however, agreed with Kardashian as well.

Daniel Obuté🎙️ @danielgenius81 @FearedBuck Cause after going to school for hours u still want them to stress for hours at home doing homework too lol

'B♌️ @TheMightyB____ @FearedBuck I think kids should only get homework for things they need extra practice on. Because after 8 hours if the child doesn’t understand I don’t see a problem with sending a couple of worksheets home.

Corrupt @CorruptFun @FearedBuck Damn right these kids have enough on their plate!

Kardashian has four children with Kanye West: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian's daughter, Chicago, shared what special power she wants from an animal as part of her school homework

Swarovski Celebrates SKIMS Collaboration And Unveils NYC Flagship Store (Image Source: Getty)

Earlier this year, the SKIMS owner shared a snapshot of her daughter, Chicago's homework. On May 2, she uploaded a picture on her Instagram story that showed a worksheet from the seven-year-old's school.

One question on the worksheet read:

"If you had a special power that gave you the body covering or body part of any animal for one day, what would you choose?"

Chicago wrote,

I would choose "to have butterfly wings", because "I can fly warever I want."

She also added an adorable drawing, depicting herself with wings and butterflies around her.

Chicago's school homework (Image credits: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

This incident happened nearly a month after Chicago lost two of her baby teeth; Kim Kardashian was the tooth fairy for her. On April 8, the 44-year-old shared an image on her Instagram story of the letter written by her youngest daughter to the tooth fairy. In the image, only two sentences from the letter could be read,

"Dear Tooth Fairy" and "I lost my tooth."

In another story, Kardashian shared a handwritten letter to Chicago, signed by the tooth fairy. She also put two $2 bills with the letter.

Kim Kardashian's letter as the tooth fairy for Chicago (Image credits: Instagram/@kimkardashian)

Kim Kardashian features in Kanye West's upcoming documentary

Kanye West's documentary, In Whose Name?, is set to be released in 1000 theaters in the US on September 19. The trailer for it dropped on August 12. The documentary follows West's life from 2018 to 2024.

Kardashian also features in the trailer and, hence, will be in the documentary. In the trailer, she is heard saying to the rapper:

“Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

In another tense moment between the two in the trailer, Kanye says:

“Never tell me I’m gonna wake up one day and have nothing.”

The two got married in 2014, but Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021, and it was finalized the following year.

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More