"I can't speak on that s**t yet": Fanum responds to speculations surrounding YourRAGE joining AMP

Twitch streamer Roberto &quot;Fanum&quot; has responded to speculations surrounding fellow content creator Josh &quot;YourRAGE,&quot; who is currently affiliated with FaZe Clan, would join AMP (Any Means Possible). On October 5, 2025, X user @SlatDontMiss shared a 27-second video from Fanum's recent Just Chatting livestream.In the video, the Dominican-American personality's attention was drawn to his Twitch chat, where he noticed his live viewers discussing YourRAGE possibly joining the streamer collective.While claiming that he &quot;can't speak on that&quot; situation yet, Fanum said:&quot;'Rage x AMP.' YourRAGE at AMP. I don't even want to comment on that s**t. Umm... I can't speak on that s**t yet. But, yo, I ain't going to lie, I've been seeing, like, the people talking, and s**t like that.&quot;Fans on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform had a lot to say about Fanum's comments.&quot;ohhh, he's definitely joining them lol wait that would bring them to the total of 7 right?&quot; X user @ra1manj wrote.&quot;Fanum really out here giving us teaser clips for real life&quot; X user @Spidyman00 posted.&quot;Bro… the AMP roster might be getting even nastier 👀🔥 Can’t wait to see this unfold&quot; X user @AmankhanTsunami commented.&quot;If Rage joins AMP.. that’s gonna be crazy 😭🔥 The energy in that house is about to be on a whole new level, I can already see the chaos comin.😂&quot; X user @Shannonagansz stated.&quot;The answer is yes, deada**&quot; - Fanum responds to viewers asking if a new member would join AMPAnother moment from Fanum's recent Twitch stream has surfaced on X, during which he responded to his viewers' question about whether a new member would join AMP. While claiming that &quot;the answer is yes,&quot; the 28-year-old said:&quot;'You think AMP will ever have another member realistically?' Are you asking me personally? Me, like, me, me, me? Like, you really want to know? Like, you really want to know? If you're asking me, all right, look... all right, if you're asking me, for real... all right, if you're really asking me for real, the answer is yes, deada**. If you're asking me, all right?&quot;In other streamer news, Twitch content creator Giulia &quot;StudyTme&quot; has gone viral on social media after allegedly crashing into a Nissan GT-R and hitting a bystander live on stream.