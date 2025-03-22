"I still have nightmares": Amouranth shares exclusive footage of robbers breaking into her house days after three suspects were charged

Twitch and Kick star Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa has released new CCTV footage of the home invasion that took place on March 2, 2025. The 14-and-a-half-minute video compiles security camera footage capturing the assailants as they broke into her house. This update comes just days after three suspects were officially charged, with two of them recently appearing in court.

For context, on March 2, 2025, Amouranth recounted a terrifying incident on X in which armed intruders broke into her home, pistol-whipped her, and demanded access to her cryptocurrency accounts on her MacBook. She had previously spoken about the experience and even shared initial security footage of the suspects.

Now that multiple suspects are in custody, Amouranth has released an extended video on X, showing more details of the robbers’ actions inside her house. She added that she shared the footage to prove her story to people who had doubted her:

"I'm sharing the full security footage from the robbery. I wish I didn't have to prove that the worst night of my life was real. Too many people still think I made it up - I really wish it had been fake, or a prank."

The streamer also reiterated how frightening the ordeal was, stating that she continues to suffer from nightmares almost 20 days after the incident:

"I still have nightmares. I was terrified, even thought I was going to die that night, but I survived. Now I'm trying to heal and move forward."

Suspects in the Amouranth robbery case arrested and charged

Amouranth’s robbery case quickly went viral after she shared the news on X, drawing attention due to her status as one of Twitch’s richest streamers, with an estimated net worth of $25 million. Fortunately, the streamer did not sustain any lasting physical injuries during the incident.

According to a Click2Houston report, which was shared by the official Houston Police Officers' Union account on X, the first suspect was arrested during a routine traffic stop on March 6, 2025, just days after the attack.

Per the report, three suspects have been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. However, at least one additional suspect remains unidentified.

Amouranth has opened up about the harrowing incident on multiple occasions. She even appeared on fellow Kick streamer Adin Ross’ broadcast, alongside her husband, to discuss the matter.

