What are the charges against Amouranth home invasion suspects? Teens appear in court after arrest

Almost three weeks since Twitch and Kick streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa, aka Amouranth, had her home invaded by gunmen, the accused — Bryan Anthony Salazar Guerrero (19), Dylan Campbell (18), and a minor (17) — have been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

Two of the accused, who were still in police custody, appeared in court on March 18, 2025. The third, Salazar Guerrero, was out on bail after paying a bond of $100,000.

A fourth individual (16) is also linked to the attack. The minor is expected to be charged similarly.

How police arrested the teens suspected of invading Amouranth's house and pistol-whipping her

On March 2, 2025, Amouranth's Houston home was broken into by three armed robbers. The Kick streamer has since shared her account of the incident. According to her public statements, the intruders demanded the passkey to her cryptocurrency accounts, which were stored on her personal laptop.

Amouranth was reportedly pistol-whipped during the ordeal, and her husband fired shots at the intruders. The streamer also released CCTV footage of the incident, which shows the three men fleeing the scene after gunshots were heard in the background.

According to a Click2Houston report, the Houston Police Department launched an investigation and identified the vehicle used by the robbers as a Toyota. On March 6, 2025, the vehicle was pulled over after the driver, Bryan Salazar Guerrero, failed to use his turn signal. During the traffic stop, authorities discovered a partially cleaned bloodstain on the rear passenger seat, which prompted further questioning.

The questioning reportedly led Guerrero to confess that he was the getaway driver for the three armed men who had invaded Amouranth's home earlier in the month. Guerrero named Dylan Campbell as the individual who had coordinated the attack on the streamer's house. Both men also admitted to having dropped off a third person at a hospital after the home invasion.

Following the arrest, Amouranth spoke about a chilling experience she had at the hospital shortly after the attack. Using Apple's Find Devices feature, she tried to track her stolen laptop and was shocked to discover that it was located at the same hospital. Thankfully, she did not sustain any lasting physical injuries.

