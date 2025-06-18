"I am still WAYYY more wealthy than anyone": Nmplol slams netizens calling him out for complaining about being "broke"

Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" has expressed his displeasure with netizens who chastised him for complaining about being "broke" by saying that he is "still way more wealthy" than they are. For context, Nmplol garnered attention on June 17, 2025, when a video surfaced on X in which he stated that his ongoing divorce from Malena Tudi had caused him to reach his lowest financial position in the last five years.

He said:

"In the last five years, I have never been more broke than I am in this current moment, and I mean this sincerely. That's why we're back streaming."

Hundreds of netizens on X shared their thoughts on Nmplol's statement, with user @xxYuukiChan writing:

"Nothing is more cringe than a streamer crying on stream or social media complaining about how broke they are. It sounds so pathetic and will get me to stop watching really quick. It tells me what kind of person they are and that they don't care about their audience."

In response, the Twitch streamer stated that the comments he made about being "broke" during his livestream were "factually true." However, Nmplol claimed that he was "still way more wealthy" than anyone else who commented on the social media thread:

"FOR THE RECORD I was speaking to MY viewers who watch ME daily and care about how IM doing. Everything I said is factually true, I am as broke as I’ve been in the last 5 years… That SAID I am still WAYYY more wealthy than anyone in this pathetic thread l, in fact I just moved into a new $10,000,000 mansion, if you wanna see a tour check out the video below! Have a great day bi**hing on Twitter and not achieving anything!!!"

"I love to argue with people, it’s fun" - Nmplol insists netizens watch his $10,000,000 house tour video while calling them out for their criticisms

In response to Nmplol claiming that he was wealthier than those complaining about his recent statement about being "broke," X user @xxYuukiChan stated that they were "not b**ching" but rather "just expressing an opinion."

While suggesting that their remarks about Nick should not bother him, the netizen wrote:

"Not b**ching just expressing an opinion. I don't know you but it's from what I've seen from this short clip and personal experiences I've had. You cared enough to respond and became really defensive. If these things are true why did you need to explain that to me? It shouldn't bother you. You decided to respond to little ole pathetic me, so who is the one that is actually pathetic? Hint: it isn't me."

Nmplol responded, saying that he "loves to argue with people" because it's "fun." Insisting that the X user watch his $10,000,000 house tour YouTube video, the OTK (One True King) member stated:

"Well I love to argue with people, it’s fun. Trying to convince someone they are wrong and change their mind is awesome. Don’t feel too special! That said, you can think I’m pathetic for responding to you because you think you yourself aren’t worthy of my reply, but that’s not true! Think highly of yourself. We are all equal on this earth. And I understand where you are coming from."

"You are like one of the millions of people on earth who have very little control or say on how their life goes, things probably didn’t end up the way you imagined and that’s okay! It’s never too late to do something or get out of the mud! But trust me when I tell you, sharing your opinion on Twitter about ME isn’t gonna get you anywhere! It feels good to vent I know! Did you happen to watch the video? House is pretty cool I think you’d like it!"

In other news, Zack "Asmongold" claimed during his livestream on June 16, 2025, that Nmplol is in a relationship and has been dating Katherine "Katchii," or "itsKachii," for some time.

