"I had three security guards following me everywhere I went": Cuffem claims Kai Cenat's team "treated him like Hitler" during Mafiathon 3

Kick streamer Cameron &quot;Cuffem&quot; has spoken up about his experience at Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3, claiming that the Twitch star's team &quot;treated him like Hitler,&quot; adding that he &quot;had three security guards following him everywhere he went.&quot; For those unaware, Cuffem appeared as a guest on Kai Cenat's ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon on September 26, 2025.The collaboration came to fruition after the Kick streamer reportedly gifted Kai Cenat Twitch subscribers nearly worth $20,000, which resulted in his name appearing in the &quot;Sub Wheel&quot; segment.At the 14-minute mark of his livestream on September 29, 2025, Cuffem shared details about his time in Mafiathon 3, saying:&quot;I ain't going to lie, chat, when I first got there... look, I can talk about it now because everything's good now. But when I first got there, they were treating me like Hitler. Facts! I had three security guards following me everywhere I went. I'm like, 'Damn!' So, I'm seeing n***** rapping and s**t. I was at the crib when, like, when all them n***** was rapping and s**t, so I was like, 'All right, bet.' I was like, 'Let me go smoke a spliff.' Them n***** just sat there and ignored me. I was like, 'S**t!' I was like, 'S**t, n****, I'mma be the world leader or something.&quot;Cuffem claims he was &quot;about to tussle&quot; with Kai Cenat's security personnel before his appearance in Mafiathon 3Cuffem continued the conversation, claiming he was &quot;about to tussle&quot; with Kai Cenat's security personnel, Cudi, before his appearance in Mafiathon 3. While claiming that Cudi referred to him as a &quot;fan&quot; who was invited to the subathon, Cuffem said:&quot;I was like, 'I'm a special guest.' He was like, 'You a fan, n****.' I said, 'I'm a special guest, n****!' No! Me and Cudi was dead about to get tussling. I didn't want to spank his a** in front of all the other security guards 'cuz they would've thought he was a pu**y after that. You know what I'm saying? Like, me and Cudi was dead going back and forth, I'm like, 'Chill, Cudi!' I'm like, 'I'm here!' You know wha I'm saying? I was like, 'Cudi, trust, n****, after this, n***** going to hit a million subs.' I was like, 'Watch!' He was like, 'I heard about you, man. You dangerous.'&quot;Readers can access Cuffem's Kick VOD (Video on Demand) by clicking here [Timestamp - 00:14:13].In other streamer news, Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has announced that he will not be attending TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego.