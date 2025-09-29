  • home icon
  • "I had three security guards following me everywhere I went": Cuffem claims Kai Cenat's team "treated him like Hitler" during Mafiathon 3

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 29, 2025 06:36 GMT
Cuffem talks about his experience at Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 (Image via kick.com/cuffem)

Kick streamer Cameron "Cuffem" has spoken up about his experience at Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3, claiming that the Twitch star's team "treated him like Hitler," adding that he "had three security guards following him everywhere he went." For those unaware, Cuffem appeared as a guest on Kai Cenat's ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon on September 26, 2025.

The collaboration came to fruition after the Kick streamer reportedly gifted Kai Cenat Twitch subscribers nearly worth $20,000, which resulted in his name appearing in the "Sub Wheel" segment.

At the 14-minute mark of his livestream on September 29, 2025, Cuffem shared details about his time in Mafiathon 3, saying:

"I ain't going to lie, chat, when I first got there... look, I can talk about it now because everything's good now. But when I first got there, they were treating me like Hitler. Facts! I had three security guards following me everywhere I went. I'm like, 'Damn!' So, I'm seeing n***** rapping and s**t. I was at the crib when, like, when all them n***** was rapping and s**t, so I was like, 'All right, bet.' I was like, 'Let me go smoke a spliff.' Them n***** just sat there and ignored me. I was like, 'S**t!' I was like, 'S**t, n****, I'mma be the world leader or something."
Cuffem claims he was "about to tussle" with Kai Cenat's security personnel before his appearance in Mafiathon 3

Cuffem continued the conversation, claiming he was "about to tussle" with Kai Cenat's security personnel, Cudi, before his appearance in Mafiathon 3. While claiming that Cudi referred to him as a "fan" who was invited to the subathon, Cuffem said:

"I was like, 'I'm a special guest.' He was like, 'You a fan, n****.' I said, 'I'm a special guest, n****!' No! Me and Cudi was dead about to get tussling. I didn't want to spank his a** in front of all the other security guards 'cuz they would've thought he was a pu**y after that. You know what I'm saying? Like, me and Cudi was dead going back and forth, I'm like, 'Chill, Cudi!' I'm like, 'I'm here!' You know wha I'm saying? I was like, 'Cudi, trust, n****, after this, n***** going to hit a million subs.' I was like, 'Watch!' He was like, 'I heard about you, man. You dangerous.'"
Readers can access Cuffem's Kick VOD (Video on Demand) by clicking here [Timestamp - 00:14:13].

In other streamer news, Hasan "HasanAbi" has announced that he will not be attending TwitchCon 2025 in San Diego.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Aarnesh Shrivastava
